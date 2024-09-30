PUBG Mobile is collaborating with Tekken 8, so get ready to showcase your best knockouts in the middle of the battleground. We’ve already seen the likes of Resident Evil, The Walking Dead, and even the lizard king himself, Godzilla, fight for the victory spot in PUBG Mobile, and Tekken 8 is the latest in a long line of successful crossovers for the much-loved battle royale.

The collaboration runs for an entire month, so starting right now and running until October 31, you can bag yourself some awesome cosmetics on the prize path. This themed event combines the intensity of the battleground with the iconic fighters of Tekken 8, and you can get your hands on some awesome character sets, including fan favorite faces such as Jin Kazama, Nina Williams, and Kazuya Mishima. It’s certainly not the cute PUBG Mobile that we talked about with production director Taehyun Kim at Gamescom this year, but we’re fine with that. The more KOs the better, right?

The crossover also introduces a whole bunch of new emotes, perfect to flex on your fallen foes, and there’s also a Jin Kazama-themed PP-19 Bizon skin if you really want to make a statement. Which, of course, we all do. There’s nothing better than emerging victorious after a bloody battle with your enemies, a sentiment that holds true both on the battleground in PUBG Mobile, and in the satisfyingly gory 1v1s of Tekken.

During this month-long crossover, you can also collect a number of Tekken 8-themed items by playing through the prize path. You can get hold of a space gift, including a special Jin vs Kazuya edition, an avatar and frame, and collaboration graffiti to spray everywhere when you claim your next winner, winner, chicken dinner.

The winner takes all, so strike with power, and show your enemies a proper knock out. You can download PUBG Mobile on the App Store and Google Play store for free, and enjoy all of the awesome Tekken 8 cosmetics right now.

If you’re after more of the best battle royale games, we have all the latest info on the best Call of Duty Warzone Mobile weapons, and the best Call of Duty Warzone Mobile loadouts. But if you’re just after some freebies, we have the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes and Genshin Impact codes for you, too.