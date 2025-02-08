PUBG Mobile teased the arrival of Rondo in December last year, an exciting addition to the game’s map that is primed for close-quarters firefights, and long-range standoffs. We’re eager to see what Krafton has been cooking up, and now a new PUBG Mobile update is giving you the chance to play it early. And we don’t mean just a few days before launch, but an entire month.

Krafton confirms on the official PUBG Mobile page on X that the version 3.7 update is “set to arrive in March, featuring the Golden Dynasty themed gameplay and a brand-new 8 km x 8 km map, Rondo.” Before it lands for battle royale game fiends everywhere, those of you with an Android device can get exclusive access to Rondo before anyone else. From Saturday, February 8, 2025, Krafton is rolling out a beta version of the forthcoming update, which you can download here.

Rondo will land at a special time for PUBG Mobile, particularly if you’re fond of celebrating content from the past. “As the 7th-anniversary theme, Golden Dynasty is rich with celebratory elements and loot. Nostalgic elements from PUBG Mobile’s history will also make a comeback, including iconic locations like Mylta Power and the Bridge on the Erangel map,” the Dark and Darker Mobile studio says.

Gunfights will have an added element of atmosphere cascading over the map too, with Rondo reintroducing “dynamic weather systems” that can lead to gloomy, rainy nights on the battlefield.

While PUBG: Battlegrounds fans will be familiar with Rondo already, the scale of this map is huge for PUBG Mobile. Rondo serves as the debut for 8 km x 8 km maps in the free mobile game. Krafton says that Rondo features a blend of “luxurious cities, floating restaurants, tranquil bamboo forests, and serene lakes.”

But exactly does the Golden Dynasty theme mean for the fresh locale? Well, it all sounds very familiar, if you’re a Prince of Persia fan that is. The upcoming update features a brand-new dagger “capable of bending time” that can rewind time during combat.

Centered around the addition of a golden sand kingdom, anchored on the concept of time itself, the Golden Dynasty theme also brings “exquisite oasis decorations, alongside enigmatic hourglass elements and abundant treasures scattered throughout the environment”, according to the studio in a recent Reddit thread. Will you make it out alive? Or will time come for us all? Don’t forget to download the beta version above to find out.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.