Krafton and Sony Pictures have teamed up to bring us the symbiotic PUBG Mobile Venom collaboration, celebrating the final film in the trilogy – Venom: The Last Dance – which launches later this month. The event lets you take on Venom’s symbiote powers in combat and in tandem with Warhorse mounts, just like in the movie.

PUBG Mobile has had its fair share of out-there collaborations, from the stars of other Marvel games and movies like Spider-Man to KFC, so this Venom crossover isn’t too surprising. Instead of Eddie Brock, the symbiote teams up with players during the event to lend us his incredible strength, range of movement, and adaptability, all of which are paramount on the battlefield.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Eddie and Venom take over a horse during a chase, and now you can do the same in PUBG Mobile’s collaboration. Use Venom’s black symbiote arm to transform nearby horses into symbiote warhorses, letting you race across the field and even throw symbiote lances that bind your opponents. Look out for black symbiote clusters across the various maps to make it easier to try out Venom’s abilities during the event, and look out for exclusive cosmetics launching alongside the movie’s release date.

When can I play the PUBG Mobile Venom collaboration?

The PUBG Mobile Venom collaboration event launches on October 18 and runs through November 10, 2024. A special event also goes live on October 25, coinciding with the film’s release, where you can unlock Venom: The Last Dance-inspired avatar items, parachutes, and home statues.

That’s everything you need to know ahead of the PUBG Mobile Venom collaboration. Check out our PUBG Mobile download guide to get into the game ahead of time, or take a look at some of the other great FPS games on Switch and mobile in our list.