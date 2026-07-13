No matter the season, it's the perfect time to go fishing. In Roblox, of course - so here's what you need to know about Pull a Lucky Fish codes and how to snag them. Openwater Games, the developer behind Pull a Lucky Fish, has added a code box into the game, so that means we're getting freebies at some point.

While you wait for any codes to drop, build up your cash by catching fish and placing them in your base. Upgrade them to generate even more dollars at once!

Are there any Pull a Lucky Fish codes?

While there's a redemption function in the game, there are currently no active Pull a Lucky Fish codes. This leads us to believe they'll arrive in-game soon, so come back here soon!

We keep up with all the new Roblox codes and pop them into one handy guide. If you're looking for anime games, card games, or more fishing games, we've got you covered.

How do I redeem Pull a Lucky Fish codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Pull a Lucky Fish on Roblox:

Launch Pull a Lucky Fish in Roblox

Once in the game, click the Shop icon

Scroll to the bottom of the menu

Paste or type a code into the box

Click Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Pull a Lucky Fish Discord server?

If you want to talk about all things pulling fish with other players, you can join a Discord Server for the game, linked on the Roblox page. Here, you can report any issues, see updates, and chat with other players. It's likely that any codes will go live here first, too, but we recommend bookmarking this guide for that, as messages can easily get buried in a server.