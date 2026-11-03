Punch Walls to Escape codes November 2026

Sometimes you just don't want to use the door; we can relate - it's much more fun to bash through some concrete, which is why we work hard to track down Punch Walls to Escape codes. We won't let the virtual justice system keep us down, and we won't let those pesky aliens lock us up either.

That's our favorite thing about Punch Walls to Escape - the randomness of escaping prison only for aliens to try and show the police how it's done. Have you got a favorite method of breaking walls yet? While we like to use our fists, there's no denying how fun it is to blow walls up with TNT.

Here are all the new Punch Walls to Escape codes:

IRONBRASS - one iron brass crate and the janitor suit

Many other Roblox games offer freebies, so make sure you stop by our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Punch Walls to Escape codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Launch Punch Walls to Escape on Roblox

Tap the codes button on the left side of the screen

Enter your code

Press redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Punch Walls to Escape codes?

With these codes, you can get new outfits, because smashing through walls is only impressive if you look good while doing it. Many Roblox developers hand out freebies for milestones, events, and updates, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back when you can to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Punch Walls to Escape Discord?

There is an official Punch Walls to Escape Discord server that you can join, where the developer announces updates and news. You can also meet other players to discuss some escape tactics.

How do I get more Punch Walls to Escape codes?

While you can check the Discord server and the game's social media channels, your best bet when it comes to finding all the latest codes is to visit us. Not only do we do the heavy lifting, but we put all freebies here in one place - very convenient, if you ask us.

That's all of the new Punch Walls to Escape codes. Check back again soon for more.