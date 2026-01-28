PureVPN review - how pure is the mobile experience?

Verdict PureVPN can offer a private, encrypted mobile gaming experience as well as supporting connections to overseas libraries on premium streaming services. Its app is surprisingly usable, and while PureVPN doesn’t boast quite as many features as competitors such as NordVPN or ExpressVPN, it's an affordable and reliable alternative. Pros Streaming popular services is fast and easy

Dedicated servers for specific activities

Built-in ad-blocker Cons Disappointing speed

Too many bolt-ons

Not as many features as the top-tier VPNs

Founded in 2007 and based in the British Virgin Islands, PureVPN is owned by GZ Systems Limited, although it is more widely known as PureSquare or Pure². It operates several cybersecurity tools, such as PureDome and PureWL, but PureVPN is its flagship product, and that's what I've been testing over the last few weeks.

PureVPN has a strong reputation, albeit one that's tempered by an odd attitude to privacy and the perception that it doesn't work well with streaming services. I've looked at PureVPN several times over the years, and have spotted some improvements to usability, particularly in the mobile app as time has gone by, and I was particularly interested to see what advancements had been made in terms of its privacy, speed, and streaming compatibility.

When people choose a new VPN, a lot of them go for NordVPN or ExpressVPN. After all, they're the ones at the top of our list of the best mobile VPN apps and on many other websites, too. PureVPN usually ranks lower down, but does that mean that it's not good for Netflix or mobile gaming? Well, that's what I aim to find out.

Specs

PureVPN specs:

Server range Over 6,000 servers in 80+ locations in 65+ countries Compatible apps Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Netflix, Roblox, Minecraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, and more Free trial 7 days (mobile only) Money-back guarantee 31 days Simultaneous connections 9+ Router Support Yes Average latency 255 m/s Average jitter 66 m/s

PureVPN smartphone user experience

I've tried PureVPN on smartphone and desktop, and the mobile version offers a good reflection of the features on offer. The biggest draw, of course, is the free trial, which is only available to Android, iPhone, and iPad users. Signing up through the Play Store or App Store unlocks this option - on PC via the browser, you face a $0.99 charge for seven-days, which is a nice option but nowhere near as appealing as a free trial.

PureVPN's mobile user interface has evolved considerably over the past few years, in line with most other premium VPNs. Connecting to your preferred server is simply a case of opening the app and tapping the connect button - your preferred or last-connected server will be chosen automatically.

Something else I like about the app is the ease with which protocols and other connection settings can be quickly called up. The Connection Details pop-up summarizes the current connection configuration, and these can each be adjusted with one or two taps. It's quick, easy, and feels slicker than the "top-tier" VPN's similar options.

The app doesn't appear to have any significant impact on battery life. Testing on a Samsung Z Fold 4, and checking the battery management app, the PureVPN app contributed to around 0.7% of battery use while connected to a VPN server.

Staying private with PureVPN

Within the PureVPN app, you have the easy option to swiftly switch between server types, which can instantly enhance your privacy and ensure the data you access can be safely provided. So, servers supporting Quantum Resistance (withstanding attacks from potentially encryption-breaking quantum computers) are available, as are P2P (Peer to Peer, for Bittorrent networks and other peer-to-peer sharing) and Virtual. It isn't clear how many virtual servers (servers that are listed as being in one location but are actually hosted elsewhere) are in use with PureVPN.

However, based on the activities of other VPN providers, we can assume that those listed as India or China are in fact located elsewhere in the world, since privacy laws in those regions would make it almost impossible for them to actually be there. PureVPN also has a Port Forwarding server option, designed to allow you to send data to a specific device. However, this is only available as a paid add-on.

Traditional protocols are available in the PureVPN app, along with the more modern WireGuard. Split-tunneling is also available for ensuring particular apps always use the VPN (or are permanently blocked from the VPN). Finally, an anti-tracking and ad-blocking tool is included, which activates by default when a VPN connection is opened. This all seems to work just fine.

PureVPN's other features

VPNs can prove useful for online gaming, in cases when you need to access a specific overseas server. However, online game providers are increasingly limiting this ability, and as such, your mileage may vary. I also found that playing games via pay-to-play isn't possible via PureVPN, probably due to the level of tracking required. If you're using such apps to earn extra money, you're probably not using a VPN for privacy, but disabling the anti-tracking and ad-blocker tool should help here.

This is probably where streaming comes into it. PureVPN claims to be able to connect to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Apple TV.

However, when I tested PureVPN's ability to connect to streaming services, I found that some servers did not respond well. For example, attempting to connect to Netflix and Disney+ via Netherlands-based servers failed. However, US-based servers worked, so I don't have too many complaints there.

If you're looking for more than just the basic VPN of its Standard plan, PureVPN also offers a password manager on its Plus plan, which can be further enhanced with the Data Removal, Dark Web monitoring, and eSIM with 3 days unlimited data on its Max plan.

Aggressive outreach is another feature of PureVPN. The marketing after you've signed up is oddly over-familiar, with post-Black Friday emails asking what you bought, and pushing its 5-year plan (despite cancelling the option for existing customers). If you're like me and prefer to be left to use software until you need support, this might be off-putting. Their support is reasonably swift and helpful, though.

Performance

To assess PureVPN, I tested its speed across three servers, in Manchester (UK), New York, and South Korea, using the Speedtest app. These were offset by a fourth test, which set a baseline for comparison, with no VPN connected.

Baseline

Download: 871 Mbps

Upload: 105 Mbps

Manchester

Download: 73.3 Mbps

Upload: 45.9 Mbps

New York

Download: 12.1 Mbps

Upload: 0.83 Mbps

South Korea

Download: 12.2 Mbps

Upload: 2.36 Mbps

I was extremely concerned by the results of these tests. As you can see from the baseline, I have a fast internet connection (a 1GB plan), so the drop-off is particularly worrying, especially on the Manchester VPN.

To compare, I ran a fifth test, using NordVPN.

Manchester

Download: 477 Mbps

Upload: 93.6 Mbps

As you can see, the speed is slower, but nowhere near as much as with PureVPN. This can lead us to draw an obvious, but disappointing conclusion: using PureVPN means accepting a massive drop in speed.

It's possible that PureVPN was having a bad day, but given the tests were conducted on three VPN servers, it would seem to be an issue with its infrastructure.

Final verdict

PureVPN is priced in the same band as NordVPN and ExpressVPN, offering a $12.95 /mo rolling Standard plan ($2.55/mo if you pay for 12 months up front, or $2.15 /mo if you take a 24 month deal) as well as the incrementally more expensive Plus ($17.95 / $4.55 / $3.15) and Max ($19.95/$5.55/$3.55) plans.

Feature-wise, PureVPN doesn't compare quite as well as its top-tier competitors, mainly due to two things. The first is a lack of proprietary technologies. While the two market leaders drive the VPN industry with the development and adoption of new VPN protocols and privacy protections, PureVPN is in the group of VPNs that are typically playing catch-up and utilizing the developments of the bigger competitors rather than developing their own.

But there's a bigger issue with PureVPN. While it can handle streaming well and its anti-tracking and ad-blocking tool is useful, this VPN has proven itself to be slow compared with many others. Charging $12.95 a month (around the same as NordVPN) for a VPN that is much slower than competing services is brave, to put it mildly.

Despite using this service extensively over the past few months, I find it extremely difficult to recommend PureVPN. If they have an offer with a useful discount, it might be worth considering - otherwise, your VPN needs should be met with a reliable, fast provider.