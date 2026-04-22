Quirk Incremental codes April 2026

We've got another text-based Roblox game on our hands, and as with all our favorite experiences on the platform, you're going to need Quirk Incremental codes if you want to make it big. I mean, think about how many fewer classes you'll need to attend to get good when your experience is doubled. What's not to like?

Codes can offer you a variety of cool freebies, including loads of free rolls and yen, boosts to experience, raid tickets, and even renames and titles.

Here are all the new Quirk Incremental codes:

CHEESEREBIRTH - three hours of double exp (new!)

2KGROUP - 20 of each roll (new!)

1KSERVER - 20 of each roll (new!)

50KVISITS - ten raid tickets (new!)

UPDATE3 - 25 of each roll

RAIDSEASON - five raid tickets

RICHVILLAIN - 250k yen

BUGGYBUGBUGS - 15 of each roll

NEWNAME2 - rename

LIKETHEGAMEPLS - 15 of each roll

100ACTIVEPLAYERS - ten of each roll

BETATESTER - Beta Tester title

Quirk Incremental codes are just some of the many Roblox codes you can redeem - so make sure you're getting freebies in all your favourite Roblox games.

How do I redeem my Quirk Incremental codes?

It's easy to redeem Quirk Incremental codes, luckily. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Launch Quirk Incremental on Roblox

Head to the settings tab and stay in the 'rebirth' section

Scroll until you see the section called 'redeem a code'

Enter your code and hit redeem

How do I get more Quirk Incremental codes?

It's not that easy to tell when more Quirk Incremental codes will come out, as the developer tends to drop them quite sporadically. You can try to look for them yourself on the game's Discord server or developer community page, but the smarter thing to do is just leave it to us, as we're always keeping an eye out for the latest freebies. Once we find them, we'll update this page, so bookmark it and check back in regularly.

Is there a Quirk Incremental Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to chat with other players, share your art and memes, and get updates straight from the developer about the game's future. Head on over to get involved with the community.

Expired codes:

LETSGOGAMBLING

100ACTIVEPLAYERS

THANKYOUEVERYONE

500MEMBERS

EASTER2026

10KVISITS

OGPLAYERS

10KVISITS

BUGFIXINGYAY

10KVISITSPT2

10KVISITSPT3

MUSCULARDELAY

NEWNAME1

There you go - that's all the Quirk Incremental codes that exist in the world as of right now.