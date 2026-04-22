Quirk Incremental codes April 2026

We've got another text-based Roblox game on our hands, and as with all our favorite experiences on the platform, you're going to need Quirk Incremental codes if you want to make it big. I mean, think about how many fewer classes you'll need to attend to get good when your experience is doubled. What's not to like?
Codes can offer you a variety of cool freebies, including loads of free rolls and yen, boosts to experience, raid tickets, and even renames and titles.
Here are all the new Quirk Incremental codes:
- CHEESEREBIRTH - three hours of double exp (new!)
- 2KGROUP - 20 of each roll (new!)
- 1KSERVER - 20 of each roll (new!)
- 50KVISITS - ten raid tickets (new!)
- UPDATE3 - 25 of each roll
- RAIDSEASON - five raid tickets
- RICHVILLAIN - 250k yen
- BUGGYBUGBUGS - 15 of each roll
- NEWNAME2 - rename
- LIKETHEGAMEPLS - 15 of each roll
- 100ACTIVEPLAYERS - ten of each roll
- BETATESTER - Beta Tester title
Quirk Incremental codes are just some of the many Roblox codes you can redeem - so make sure you're getting freebies in all your favourite Roblox games.
How do I redeem my Quirk Incremental codes?
It's easy to redeem Quirk Incremental codes, luckily. All you have to do is follow these steps:
- Launch Quirk Incremental on Roblox
- Head to the settings tab and stay in the 'rebirth' section
- Scroll until you see the section called 'redeem a code'
- Enter your code and hit redeem
How do I get more Quirk Incremental codes?
It's not that easy to tell when more Quirk Incremental codes will come out, as the developer tends to drop them quite sporadically. You can try to look for them yourself on the game's Discord server or developer community page, but the smarter thing to do is just leave it to us, as we're always keeping an eye out for the latest freebies. Once we find them, we'll update this page, so bookmark it and check back in regularly.
Is there a Quirk Incremental Discord server?
Yes, there is, and you can join it here to chat with other players, share your art and memes, and get updates straight from the developer about the game's future. Head on over to get involved with the community.
Expired codes:
- LETSGOGAMBLING
- 100ACTIVEPLAYERS
- THANKYOUEVERYONE
- 500MEMBERS
- EASTER2026
- 10KVISITS
- OGPLAYERS
- 10KVISITS
- BUGFIXINGYAY
- 10KVISITSPT2
- 10KVISITSPT3
- MUSCULARDELAY
- NEWNAME1
There you go - that's all the Quirk Incremental codes that exist in the world as of right now.