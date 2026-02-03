Rabbids: Takeover codes February 2026

Bwaaah bwah bwah! That's Rabbid for 'here are some useful Rabbids: Takeover codes!' Use these codes to stock up on vital tix that you can spend on cosmetics, battle items, and more in this wacky, intense base protection game.

We're always on the lookout for more freebies in this game, so bookmark this page and check in with us often to see if the developer has dropped any new Rabbids: Takeover codes.

Here are all the new Rabbids: Takeover codes:

TIXINVASION - 350 tix

The Rabbids aren't the only creatures offering Roblox codes across the platform, so check out our master list to get ahead in the best Roblox games.

How do I redeem Rabbids: Takeover codes?

Redeeming Rabbids: Takeover codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Rabbids: Takeover in Roblox

Click the Shop button

Tap Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit enter

Enjoy your tix!

What are Rabbids: Takeover codes?

Rabbids: Takeover codes are rare passwords from the developer that unlock free tix for you to spend in-game. So far, these codes are few and far between, but we can hope for more in the future as the game grows.

Is there a Rabbids: Takeover Discord server?

Yes, there is a Rabbids: Takeover Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to submit fan art, read the latest update notes, and act like a Rabbid with other players. Bwah!

How do I get more Rabbids: Takeover codes?

The easiest way to get more Rabbids: Takeover codes is to bookmark this page and visit us frequently. We keep this guide in ship shape with the latest codes so you can spend more time in-game. However, if you want to look for codes yourself, you can check the game's Discord server, Roblox group, Instagram, and TikTok.