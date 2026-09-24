Race Horses codes September 2026

Who says you have to be outside to ride a horse? With Race Horses codes, you can give yourself a nice head start on building your virtual stable, where you can hatch eggs that give you different horses. Because horses definitely come from eggs, just like ducks and chickens.

Beyond looking after your mares, you also get to take part in races, and winning comes with some nice rewards. Mind you, your odds of winning are only as strong as your best horse, though you probably already know that.

Here are all the new Race Horses codes:

HORSES - one golden apple

- one golden apple RACER - one golden apple

- one golden apple CARROT - 15 carrots

Be sure to check out our Roblox codes page for even more freebies.

How do I redeem Race Horses codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Launch Race Horses on Roblox

Hit the codes button

Enter your code

Tap redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Race Horses codes?

These codes are a great way to get golden apples and carrots, both of which can help your horses grow stronger. Many Roblox developers hand out freebies to celebrate milestones, updates, and events, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically. That way, if Race Horses follows the same pattern, you won't miss out on anything.

Is there a Race Horses Discord?

There are two main reasons to join the Race Horses Discord server, and the first is so that you can become part of a community of people who likely have similar interests to you. The second reason is that you get to be among the first to learn about the latest news and updates regarding the game.

How do I get more Race Horses codes?

While checking the game's Discord server and social media channels are solid ways to get new codes, it can be very time-consuming to search through all those posts and messages, which prevents you from playing the game. As such, it's best to check in with us whenever you want a freebie, since we often search for fresh goodies and put them here in one place.

Make sure you check back again soon to avoid missing out when the new Race Horses codes drop.