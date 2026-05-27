Race Your Lucky Block codes May 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Race Your Lucky Block codes for free brainrots to bring in the cash.

Race Your Lucky Block codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing on a plot in the game
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Bring home the gold with ease thanks to our Race Your Lucky Block codes. These boosts make it much easier to save up for better training equipment to increase your speed and make a name for you and your lucky block on the racetrack, so redeem them while you can.

We look for fresh codes for you regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you're running low on funds.

Here are all the new Race Your Lucky Block codes:

  • Release - one random brainrot (new!)

This is just one of many of the best Roblox games that offer freebies, so take a look at our list of Roblox codes next for more.

Race Your Lucky Block codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Race Your Lucky Block codes?

Redeeming Race Your Lucky Block codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Race Your Lucky Block in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop icon
  • Tab over to Codes
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Verify
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Race Your Lucky Block codes?

Race Your Lucky Block codes are special passwords from the developer, xFrozen Studios, that unlock boosts in-game for free. These boosts include free random brainrots to boost your earnings and make it easier to reach your training goals.

Race Your Lucky Block codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Race Your Lucky Block Discord server?

Yes, there is a Race Your Lucky Block Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest news from the developer, see exclusive sneak peeks, and chat with other players.

How do I get more Race Your Lucky Block codes?

The best way to get more Race Your Lucky Block codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The developer doesn't have a set release schedule for codes, so let us take care of finding and verifying them so you can train your lucky block and win more brainrots. If you want to go searching for codes, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group, as well as the developer's X account and YouTube channel.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Race Your Lucky Block codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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