Race Your Lucky Block codes May 2026

Bring home the gold with ease thanks to our Race Your Lucky Block codes. These boosts make it much easier to save up for better training equipment to increase your speed and make a name for you and your lucky block on the racetrack, so redeem them while you can.

We look for fresh codes for you regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you're running low on funds.

Here are all the new Race Your Lucky Block codes:

Release - one random brainrot (new!)

This is just one of many of the best Roblox games that offer freebies, so take a look at our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Race Your Lucky Block codes?

Redeeming Race Your Lucky Block codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Race Your Lucky Block in Roblox

Tap the Shop icon

Tab over to Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Verify

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Race Your Lucky Block codes?

Race Your Lucky Block codes are special passwords from the developer, xFrozen Studios, that unlock boosts in-game for free. These boosts include free random brainrots to boost your earnings and make it easier to reach your training goals.

Is there a Race Your Lucky Block Discord server?

Yes, there is a Race Your Lucky Block Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest news from the developer, see exclusive sneak peeks, and chat with other players.

How do I get more Race Your Lucky Block codes?

The best way to get more Race Your Lucky Block codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The developer doesn't have a set release schedule for codes, so let us take care of finding and verifying them so you can train your lucky block and win more brainrots. If you want to go searching for codes, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group, as well as the developer's X account and YouTube channel.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Race Your Lucky Block codes.