Ragdoll Playground codes November 2026

Use our Ragdoll Playground codes if you want to make your wacky experimentation more colorful with premium skins, but you don't want to spend any Robux. This game takes inspiration from Granule, letting you hit, shoot, burn, throw, and do all manner of other things to a ragdoll dummy who just won't stay dead. This game's free, though, so you can hop right in.

We look for new Ragdoll Playground codes regularly as we traverse the internet, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you fancy dressing up a frog or a snowman in something a little fancier before slapping it about with a bat.

Here are all the new Ragdoll Playground codes:



RELEASE - one rainbow skin

- one rainbow skin 10MVISITS - one rainbow skin and one power

- one rainbow skin and one power CUSTOM - one rainbow skin, one power, and one free crate spin

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Ragdoll Playground codes?

Redeeming Ragdoll Playground codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Ragdoll Playground in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Hit Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and press Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Ragdoll Playground codes?

Ragdoll Playground codes are special passwords that the developer, Speedwagon Gaming Foundation, gives out to reward loyal players. These codes unlock free gifts like skins, powers, and crate spins, and tend to coincide with major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes.

Is there a Ragdoll Playground Discord server?

Yes, there is a Ragdoll Playground Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to all the latest announcements, patch notes, and events. You can even make suggestions for new content and report any bugs that you may find.

How do I get more Ragdoll Playground codes?

The easiest way to get more Ragdoll Playground codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're always looking for new freebies, so this guide is the best place to find the most up-to-date information. You can also find the latest codes in the game's description and in the codes channel of the official Discord server.

Expired codes:

30KTHANKS!

15KTHANKS

1MVISIT

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Ragdoll Playground codes.