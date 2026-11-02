Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes November 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes for free spins and gears to upgrade your fighter.

Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and a PT shirt standing next to a robot leg
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Robot boxing isn't anything new for Roblox, but this game's hilarious physics make it that little bit more unique. Use our Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes to spin for the rarest fighters and upgrade your stats so that it's your opponent's bot that goes flying in the ring, not yours.

We look for new Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes frequently, so bookmark this page and check back every so often for the latest drops.

Here are all the new Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes:

  • 1800LIKES - 20 lucky spins (new!)
  • 1500LIKES - 50 spins (new!)
  • 800 LIKES - ten spins and ten lucky spins
  • 400LIKES - 20 spins
  • SORRYPLS - 30 spins
  • UPDATETIME - 25 lucky spins
  • SCRAPJAW - one lucky spin
  • HEAVYMETAL - two spins
  • RELEASE - 300 gears and three spins
  • ROBOTBOXING - 500 gears

For even more freebies in the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes?

Redeeming Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Ragdoll Robot Boxing in Roblox
  • Tap the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more gears in Ragdoll Robot Boxing?

If you're in the market for more gears, you can get 300 of them, plus a free spin, simply by joining the Ragdoll Physics Experiences Roblox group. Once you've done that, you can confirm it in the game's lobby to claim your gears and spin.

Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Ragdoll Robot Boxing Discord server?

Yes, there is a Ragdoll Robot Boxing Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements, sneak peeks, and events. You can also submit your own suggestions.

How do I get more Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes?

The easiest way to get more Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We look for new codes all the time, and as soon as we find any, we add them to this list. We also stay on top of removing any expired codes, so we're not wasting your time.

Expired codes:

  • 1KPLAYERS
  • 200LIKES
  • SORRY4RESETSERVERS
  • 100LIKES

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.