Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes November 2026

Robot boxing isn't anything new for Roblox, but this game's hilarious physics make it that little bit more unique. Use our Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes to spin for the rarest fighters and upgrade your stats so that it's your opponent's bot that goes flying in the ring, not yours.

We look for new Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes frequently, so bookmark this page and check back every so often for the latest drops.

Here are all the new Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes:

1800LIKES - 20 lucky spins (new!)

- 20 lucky spins (new!) 1500LIKES - 50 spins (new!)

- 50 spins (new!) 800 LIKES - ten spins and ten lucky spins

- ten spins and ten lucky spins 400LIKES - 20 spins

- 20 spins SORRYPLS - 30 spins

- 30 spins UPDATETIME - 25 lucky spins

- 25 lucky spins SCRAPJAW - one lucky spin

- one lucky spin HEAVYMETAL - two spins

- two spins RELEASE - 300 gears and three spins

- 300 gears and three spins ROBOTBOXING - 500 gears

For even more freebies in the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes?

Redeeming Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Ragdoll Robot Boxing in Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more gears in Ragdoll Robot Boxing?

If you're in the market for more gears, you can get 300 of them, plus a free spin, simply by joining the Ragdoll Physics Experiences Roblox group. Once you've done that, you can confirm it in the game's lobby to claim your gears and spin.

Is there a Ragdoll Robot Boxing Discord server?

Yes, there is a Ragdoll Robot Boxing Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements, sneak peeks, and events. You can also submit your own suggestions.

How do I get more Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes?

The easiest way to get more Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We look for new codes all the time, and as soon as we find any, we add them to this list. We also stay on top of removing any expired codes, so we're not wasting your time.

Expired codes:

1KPLAYERS

200LIKES

SORRY4RESETSERVERS

100LIKES

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes.