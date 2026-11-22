As far as Roblox soccer simulators go, this is one of the more fun and realistic ones to me. I like the dribbling mechanics, and scoring feels possible in the face of the programmed goalkeepers. Plus, there are Ragdoll Soccer codes to keep things fresh, which always helps any game feel complete.

Codes primarily offer coins, but these are super versatile, as you can open all kinds of packs with them. From new haircuts to emotes and accessories, you'll be the coolest player on any pitch as long as you grab your freebies.

Here are all the new Ragdoll Soccer codes:

THANKS4PLAYING - 300 coins

- 300 coins KIT - 500 coins

- 500 coins GKBUFFNEXT - 500 coins

- 500 coins WELCOME - 250 coins

Make sure you're on top of all the Roblox codes that are available, as pretty much all your favorite Roblox games have them.

How do I redeem my Ragdoll Soccer codes?

We're here with a simple step-by-step guide to help you redeem your Ragdoll Soccer codes:

Launch Ragdoll Soccer on Roblox

Open the shop in the lobby and tap 'codes'

Enter your code in the box and hit 'redeem'

Find out what you got and enjoy!

How do I get more Ragdoll Soccer codes?

While we'd love to be able to tell you it's easy to get more Ragdoll Soccer codes, unfortunately it can be a little tricky. That's because it's up to the developers to offer them up to us. Due to the fact that codes are gifted to players to thank them for playing, all you can really do is keep showing your support to the game and check back here when you think there might be another code.

Is there a Ragdoll Soccer Discord server?

Yes, there is. You can join it here to take part in the community, including chatting with players, entering competitions, and finding a league to join. You'll also be among the first people to find out all the latest news and sneak peeks directly from the developers.