Ragnarok: The New World codes July 2026

Use our Ragnarok: The New World codes to grab tons of freebies in this new entry into the Ragnarok Online series. Create your dream character from one of eight classes, fight epic battles, and make friends in this fresh yet familiar MMORPG. These codes will get you a long way, helping you to save up adventure coins and customize your character's appearance.

We look for Ragnarok New World codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need some extra freebies, especially as the game slowly rolls out worldwide.

Here are all the new Ragnarok: The New World codes:

ROW666 - one Kafra blind box, 20k adventure coins, and one common hair dye (new!)

- one Kafra blind box, 20k adventure coins, and one common hair dye (new!) ROW777 - one Kafra blind box, 20k adventure coins, and five pet food (new!)

- one Kafra blind box, 20k adventure coins, and five pet food (new!) ROWGO1ST - exclusive rewards (new!)

- exclusive rewards (new!) ROW888 - one Kafra blind box, 20k adventure coins, and five pet food (new!)

- one Kafra blind box, 20k adventure coins, and five pet food (new!) ROWORLD - two hearty dishes, 20k adventure coins, and one common hair dye (new!)

- two hearty dishes, 20k adventure coins, and one common hair dye (new!) ROWTOP1 - two heart dishes, 20k adventure coins, and five pet food (new!)

- two heart dishes, 20k adventure coins, and five pet food (new!) ROWMVP - 20k adventure coins and ten pet food (new!)

- 20k adventure coins and ten pet food (new!) ROW0716 - ten pet tag gacha tickets, five daily love food, five Kafra blind boxes, and 30k adventure coins (new!)

- ten pet tag gacha tickets, five daily love food, five Kafra blind boxes, and 30k adventure coins (new!) ROWLAUNCH - 20k adventure coins and ten pet food (new!)

- 20k adventure coins and ten pet food (new!) BABYMONSTER - collaboration rewards, including a bonus Zeny (new!)

For more portable adventures, check out our lists of the best mobile games and best free mobile games next.

How do I redeem Ragnarok: The New World codes?

You can redeem your Ragnarok New World codes in-game by following these steps:

Launch Ragnarok: The New World on your device

Tap the Account button on the login screen

Go to Gift Code Exchange

Input your character and server

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box, and enter the captcha code below that

Hit Redeem

Enter the game

Open Contacts and then Mail to view and claim your rewards

Why are my Ragnarok: The New World codes not working?

There are a few reasons why your codes might not work. Firstly, check that you've spelled it correctly and haven't added any spaces before or after the code string. Another reason is that Ragnarok: The New World is currently only available in Southeast Asia, so certain codes may become region-locked in the future. If all of this fails, the code is likely expired, but we check codes frequently to prevent this.

Is there a Ragnarok: The New World Discord server?

Yes, there is a Ragnarok: The New World Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, join guilds, and make new friends.

Where can I play Ragnarok: The New World?

Ragnarok: The New World is out in Southeast Asia on Android, iOS, and PC. You can download the game from Google Play, the App Store, Steam, or the official website. If the game isn't out yet in your region, you can pre-register for your chosen device in these places, too.