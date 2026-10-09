Ubisoft kills Rainbow Six Mobile less than a year after launch

It's lights out for another mobile game, and this time, Rainbow Six Mobile is shutting its doors. After its global launch in February 2026, the small-screen iteration of Rainbow Six saw ten million Google Play downloads, a collaboration with PAYDAY, and pretty glowing reviews all around. Yet, all of that wasn't enough to keep the dream alive, as the developers posted a heartbreaking announcement that the servers will shut down on January 15, 2027. The clock is ticking.

The statement, posted to R6 Mobile's official social media channels, was written by the development team and feels bittersweet. It says, "One of the greatest parts of this adventure has been getting to experience it alongside you. We've loved seeing the memes, videos, strategies, tournaments, impossible plays, and all the countless moments that happened because you were here."

The team adds that they're "proud of what this team and community have built together." I definitely got this sense from Olivier Albarracin during my Rainbow Six Mobile developer interview, in which he said that he was "hoping to be there for a long time with the team and the game". This is a pretty tragic end for his dream.

Despite the sadness, the move isn't that surprising to those of us who've been following Ubisoft's activities this year. In January, details of Ubisoft's restructure emerged, involving the cancellation of six games, including the Prince of Persia remake. At the time, the company cited increasing competition in the market, rising costs, and "challenges in creating brands."

The statement seems to confirm that, saying that the development team "will move on to other long-term strategic projects." This is essentially code for 'this wasn't profitable enough'. Ten million downloads is no laughing matter, though, so what went wrong for the game? Some fans of the series are speculating that the game's delays caused the loss in momentum. A Redditor notes that "people kept waiting and waiting and eventually forgot it was supposed to come out or lost interest, myself included".

This could be a lesson for other mobile games (Assassin's Creed Jade, I'm looking at you) that an early announcement followed by a series of delays may not be the best idea. We can't all be GTA 6. Sometimes hype needs to be capitalized on, not built up, in order to create a hit. For what it's worth, I thought the game was genuinely good, so I'm sad it's been let down like this.

There's still time to play Rainbow Six Mobile, and its new season goes live in October. Just don't get too attached to it. Let us know over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server if you're still playing until the very end.