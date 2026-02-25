Rainbow Six Mobile is here, but don't expect Metal Gear Solid's Solid Snake operator anytime soon

Over the years, we've seen Ubisoft and Konami pay homage to each other. While I love some Sam Fisher antics, I've always been a Metal Gear Solid guy at heart. I go back and forth with Rainbow Six Siege a lot, but the new Solid Snake operator will probably lure me back in. At the moment, I'm really digging Rainbow Six Mobile, but it does have a few caveats to get around from the get-go, especially for its operator roster.

Rainbow Six Siege players are going to be feasting when Operation Silent Hunt releases on March 3, 2026. Shown off during the recent Six Invitational, the new expansion is a giant love letter to all things Metal Gear Solid. We're talking operator skins that reference Raiden, Ocelot, and other MGS alums. Alongside a few map updates, the big news is that Solid Snake will be available as an Attacker that costs 25K Renown or 600 R6 Credits. He's even voiced by David Hayter. However, there's not a single mention as to whether Rainbow Six Mobile is getting in on the fun.

At launch, Rainbow Six Mobile includes 16 operators to choose from. They're all cherry-picked from various eras of the FPS game, but you'll recognise familiar faces such as Sledge, Rook, and Ying. What you will notice off the bat is that there aren't any crossover characters. You can't find Zero, aka Sam Fisher, among the ranks. At a glance, the game's social media presence focuses on Sand Wrath seasonal content. Because R6 Mobile isn't a direct port of its console counterpart, it's likely that Ubisoft is going to transfer content between each version.

It's a similar situation with Call of Duty: Mobile. Although it's part of the juggernaut shooter series, all of its expansions, skins, and content are largely exclusive to the free mobile game. Sure, a few legacy maps pop up from time to time, though. Before Call of Duty: Warzone shut down, it was the only mobile COD entry to feature carry-over features.

That means I could run around Dune's Paul Atreides or The Boys' Homelander, complete with weapons, attachments, and skins I unlocked through playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at the time.

However, there are some perks for owning both R6 games. Right now, players can earn free rewards, as Ubisoft says all you need to do is "install both Rainbow Six Mobile and Rainbow Six Siege on your respective devices, sign in with your Ubisoft Connect account, and launch the game." When you do this, you can find the following loot in your inventory:

Five draws in the Weapon Arsenal pack

One draw in the Collector's Weapon Arsenal pack

One charm

Siege players will also receive the R6M-branded weapon skin and a universal background. It isn't quite Solid Snake, though.