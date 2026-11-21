Use our Raise a Champion codes to fill up on lucky spins and trait rolls without spending any real cash or Robux. These are useful items for improving your champion's chances in the arena and helping you to climb the leaderboard and progress through the chapters.

We look for new Raise a Champion codes regularly, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you want to test your luck rolling a rare race.

Here are all the new Raise a Champion codes:

UPD1.5 - three lucky spins (new!)

- three lucky spins (new!) DungeonSoon - three trait rolls (new!)

All the best Roblox games have freebies to claim, so visit our master list of Roblox codes next for more gifts.

How do I redeem Raise a Champion codes?

Redeeming Raise a Champion codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Raise a Champion in Roblox

Enter the main game

Tap the Menu button

Open Settings

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Raise a Champion codes?

Raise a Champion codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward loyal players. These codes let you redeem free gifts like race and trait spins, and they tend to coincide with major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes.

Is there a Raise a Champion Discord server?

Yes, there is a Raise a Champion Discord. You can click here to join the server and access the latest announcements, updates, and sneak peeks in English and French.

How do I get more Raise a Champion codes?

The best way to get more Raise a Champion codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on climbing the ranks. You can also check the codes channel in the game's Discord server.

Expired codes:

UPD1

WEEK2

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Raise a Champion codes.