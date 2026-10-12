Ratatan Switch 2 review - full of color but lacking polish

Our Verdict Ratatan takes the great parts of Patapon and mixes them into a well-suited roguelike formula with colorful characters and tons of customization. However, its performance issues and lack of polish let it down on the Switch 2.

When Ratatan showed up in March's Nintendo Direct as an upcoming Switch 2 title, I was excited. I'd heard a lot about this new venture from some of the Patapon devs, and I'm always looking to get my hands on a new rhythm game, even if it's only rhythm-adjacent. Plus, I had a great time with Patapon's recent remaster, so picking up this review was a no-brainer for me.

Ratatan is a rhythm action roguelike game from Ratata Arts and TVT Co., spearheaded by former devs from the Patapon team. As a huge fan of the genre, I'd say that Ratatan is less a pure rhythm game and more a game that uses rhythm as part of its combat, but staying on beat is still core to the entire experience. You play as a selection of Ratatans - tiny, doll-like creatures in bright colors - as they lead their armies of Cobuns through various levels to reach The Everafter and meet The Goddess.

Gameplay during each of the levels is very similar to the original Patapon games, but I honestly think that taking the formula and turning it into a roguelike has worked wonders. Between each battle, you get to choose Ratakaruta, which are cards that affect your normal attack, Hustle Ability, and other parts of your combat. Different elements offer different buffs, and if you can stack several of the same kind, you'll gain extra abilities, like lightning strikes or poison spheres. This setup makes for a much more enjoyable expedition experience, letting you get stronger as you progress. Plus, your Cobun soldiers auto-revive after a certain amount of time (unlike in Patapon), so you're much less likely to fail super fast.

Each of the eight Ratatans has its own abilities and can command two different classes of Cobun, leading to tons of variation in builds between runs, and there's bound to be a Ratatan for every playstyle. I've personally found the most success with Mashuma, who is all about leaning into status effects like burn, poison, and freeze, but there's something for everyone. When you pair this with the range of weapons you can give your soldiers, as well as cute little accessories, there's a lot of replayability on offer.

As you'd expect from a rhythm game, the soundtrack slaps. Hard. The sound design also works in tandem with the music, growing and fading with your combos. It all combines to create a very vibrant and fun world to spend time in. The extra detail of each Ratatan having its own voice actor makes them feel even more unique and alive.

While there are plenty of positive aspects to Ratatan, it's not all sunshine and rainbows - on the Switch 2, at least. At the time of writing, the game has been out in Early Access on Steam for over a year, so I was expecting this 1.0 console release to feel, well, finished. Unfortunately, it's missing a certain level of polish that I'd expect from that much player feedback, and it has some performance issues, too. Any time that a shop spawns as the final area before the first boss fight, I experience a huge stutter. It's so bad that the first time it happened, I thought the game was going to crash. As well as this, there are some visual glitches when choosing Ratakaruta, and some sentences have incorrect spacing in them that really should have been fixed by now.

Then, there's quality of life. The text in this game is so minuscule, and there's no option for UI scaling in the settings, so I'm left squinting at my Switch 2 and practically forced to play in handheld if I want to read anything. As much as I love the colorfulness of this world and its inhabitants, there isn't enough separation between the foreground and background characters in the hub world, making it difficult to navigate and visually disorienting to be in.

Finally, there's the tutorial issue. The initial tutorial when you start the game is serviceable for the basic controls and rhythm combat, even if it does rely a little too heavily on your past knowledge of Patapon, but learning anything more specific about how the Ratakaruta work, what different words mean, and Ratatan abilities all comes from the Help menu. I know some people don't like hand-holdy tutorials, but when your game's nuance and skill rely on certain elements that you don't explain to your player, how do you expect them to get better? The information in the Help menu is very useful and explained all of the things I was confused about, but I'd rather be told them during actual gameplay than have to read through several screens to learn the basic premise of the game.

Overall, Ratatan is a fun evolution of the Patapon formula, with lots to love and a satisfying gameplay loop once you've got to grips with how everything works. I was just hoping for something a little more polished, and I hope the team continues to support the game post-launch and maybe implement some quality-of-life improvements.

For more context on Ratatan's origins, check out my Patapon 1+2 Replay review from last year. We've also got lists of the most hyped-up new Switch games and new mobile games to look forward to for the rest of 2026 and beyond.