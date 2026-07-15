Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble pre-registrations are open, and there's an exclusive reward you don't want to miss

Pre-registration for Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble is live right now. To celebrate, developer Oh Bibi is launching a community rewards campaign, giving you the chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards. The coolest reward is easily the Clank Suit skin for Widget, a new character exclusive to Ranger Rumble. This reward will be for everyone if the community reaches the final milestone before launch, but that's not all.

Following its reveal a few months ago, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble has gone through regional testing in Canada, the Nordics, France, and Asia. The development team used plenty of feedback from players during these soft launches to improve the experience and prepare the new mobile game for its worldwide release. But what makes this different from previous games in the series?

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble is a free-to-play multiplayer hero shooter developed by Oh Bibi in collaboration with PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games. A spin-off of the main franchise, it sees fan-favorite Captain Qwark conjure up a combat simulation to find the next generation of Galactic Rangers, leading players into fast-paced battles filled with explosive weapons, unique abilities, and plenty of unexpected chaos. It almost sounds similar to the VR gameshow premise of Embark Studios' The Finals.

While there aren't masses of environmental destruction here, you can choose from 12 heroes at launch, including new characters, robots, aliens, and Lombaxes, each with their own playstyles, stories, and cosmetic options. At launch, it features six game modes, offering competitive team battles, waves of enemies in PvE, and unique modes inspired by battle royale games.

Speaking about the game in a recent statement, Oh Bibi expresses that "as longtime players and fans ourselves, we know how much this universe means to people. That's why our ambition was never just to bring Ratchet & Clank to mobile, but to create a game that feels like it truly belongs in the series. Mobile brings a new way to jump into the action, but the goal has always been clear: deliver a polished, authentic experience that respects the franchise, its legacy, and the players who love it."

Aside from the awesome Clank Suit skin, pre-registration bonuses include Qredits, Reebos, and Raritanium. You can sign up on the App Store and Google Play Store now.