Rayman makes a triumphant return to handheld devices

Rayman's Chromatic release isn't one to miss if you're a fan of retro games because, yes, at this point, titles from the '90s qualify as retro, even if it pains me to admit it. Ubisoft's beloved franchise is 30 years old, with the very first game releasing on September 1, 1995, going on to become one of the best-selling PlayStation games. Now, ModRetro is giving you the chance to enjoy the platformer once more.

The Chromatic is a GB-inspired handheld that gives you the chance to revisit some of the best Game Boy games, and now that includes the very first Rayman, which received a port to the Game Boy Color in 2000, five years after its initial release. Naturally, this means you can expect some challenging levels - more than 30 of them, in fact.

Without a doubt, Rayman is one of the hardest games in the platforming genre, continuing to stump players all these years later. However, as a kid, beating Rayman was a bit of a flex, and that's the case for most entries in the franchise, as you can't call any of them easy.

Rayman himself is intriguing, but the world is full of eccentric characters, and the areas you visit and explore are full of vibrant color. The daring protagonist has access to some of his iconic abilities, such as jumping, punching, and swinging, all of which you need to master if you hope to beat the game.

There's even a new soundtrack for the Chromatic version, so that's one extra reason to pick this one up. While everyone talks about Crash Bandicoot games and Mario games, it's important to remember that they aren't the only platforming gods out there, so make sure you give Rayman a chance if you missed him the first time around.

Oh, and make sure you check out our guide to the best Retro handhelds if you want even more options for experiencing some oldies but goodies.