If sitting on your sofa and playing a bit of Honkai Star Rail or Diablo Immortal isn’t immersive enough for you, RazerCon 2024 has just provided a solution. The new Razer Freyja haptic gaming cushion straps onto almost any gaming chair or regular old office chair, turning your play session into something altogether more enthralling.

The Freyja uses six haptic motor actuators and six pads to enhance the in-game experience, so your whole body perceives the pulse of gunfire in PUBG Mobile or the grinding of a big drift in Asphalt 9. You can connect the cushion to the Razer Nexus app to customize the haptic feedback and sensitivity to your liking and then just throw yourself into a game. Whether you want to feel like you’re in the middle of the action and sense the enemy around you, or you’d rather have a gentle touch of haptic feedback to keep you engaged in your favorite battle royale games, it’s your call.

Not only is Razer’s haptic cushion ideal for gaming, but it’s also a stellar option if you want to dial into the immersion zone while streaming a film or listening to music. In terms of pricing, the Razer Freyja arrives on the market today at $299.99, but sadly it doesn’t appear to support iPhone. However, the haptic cushion isn’t the only mobile-adjacent product we saw launch live at Razercon 2024.

The new Kraken V4 Pro is Razer’s latest primo gaming headset, which you can easily connect to your mobile via Bluetooth or, if your phone still has one, a 3.5mm jack. This headset boasts some funky Chroma RGB lights, haptic ear cups, and Razer’s HyperClear Super Wideband Mic for ultra-clean in-game communication. That’s not to mention the classic Razer sound quality, which is always top-tier, and the ability to combine the headset with the Freyja for an even more captivating gaming experience. The Razer Kraken V4 Pro launches today at $399.99 in the US or £399.99 in the UK.

Outside of these new peripherals, Razercon 2024 also had a host of exciting reveals for PC gamers. There's the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad, which does exactly what it says on the tin and keeps your laptop nice and cool while gaming, while the Razer Synapse 4 update offers a simplified interface and more control configuration depth than ever before. This is all ahead of Razer's 20th anniversary next year, which we should coincide with more exciting announcements (and hopefully a new Razer addition to our list of the best phone controllers).