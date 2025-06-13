Using a controller on your Android or Apple device is easier than ever in 2025, but choosing one can be more of a challenge. Fortunately, gaming accessory maker Razer wants to make it easier for you, announcing a refresh of its popular Kishi Pro controller. But this time, it's in three different sizes, making it perfect for an Android phone, your gaming tablet, and even Apple's biggest iPad, the 13-inch Pro model.

In a blog post on June 12, Razer revealed that, while the Razer Kishi V3 is a minor upgrade on what came before, both the Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL have some unique features:

TMR thumbsticks with swappable caps for better precision and customization

Dual mouse-click back buttons and claw grip bumpers for more efficient gameplay

Next-gen Razer Sensa HD haptics (only on Android or connected to a PC)

Wired & remote play for PC support via the Razer Nexus app

USB-C passthrough charging and 3.5mm headphone jack

The Kishi 3 has TMR thumbsticks and standard rumble features instead of Razer's Sensa HD haptics, but not the swappable caps as well as the claw grip bumpers. Overall, these are a huge upgrade on what came before and should be perfect for playing the best Android or iPhone games on your devices without touching the screen.

You can buy the Razer Kishi V3 for $99.99 / £99.99, the Kishi V3 Pro for $149.99 / £149.99, and the Kishi V3 Pro XL for $199.99 / £199.99 right now. You'll also get a three-month trial of Apple Arcade, the company's gaming subscription service, or six months if you buy the Kishi V3 Pro XL.

The star of this refresh is clearly the Kishi V3 Pro XL. Sure, it may look ridiculous in the above image, but we've all been in a similar situation where we want to play a game, and the only device that's nearby or charged is a tablet. The Kishi V3 Pro XL is solving a big issue here, and as an owner of an iPad Pro, I'm very tempted to see how it fares when playing Fortnite via Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service.

It's also a benefit if you own or are planning to pick up an Android tablet. On the back of rumors of OnePlus announcing a gaming variant of its tablet line soon and RedMagic revealing its powerful compact tablet this week, having the Kishi V3 Pro XL could be a great companion for any of the best gaming tablets.

For more of the latest mobile hardware news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop, or, if you're looking for something new to game on, check out our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best Steam Deck alternatives.