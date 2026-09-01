The Razer Prio is as small as my wallet, but could be a serious Backbone rival

We're truly spoilt for choice when it comes to mobile controllers these days, but Razer believes there is still work to be done. Although GameSir and Backbone's offerings are relatively portable, the Razer Prio wants to take that notion even further. In the middle of my Gamescom schedule, I stop by the company's booth to check out the new peripheral, and one thing immediately strikes me: it is ridiculously small.

You see, the Razer Prio sports two form factors. By default, it's compact and wallet-sized. In fact, it doesn't even look like a gaming accessory. Razer says its exact measurements are 107mm x 67mm x 23mm, which equates to about the size of a credit card. At just 101g, it barely weighs down my pocket when I'm offered to carry it around the room. But then I open it up and discover it can fit Android and iOS phones up to seven inches, such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

My Nothing Phone (4a) Pro comes in at 6.7' for reference, and even with a soft case, it fits inside the Razer Prio without fuss. If that is an obstacle for you, the good news is that Razer includes additional non-slip grips to plug the gap if needed. The twistable 180-degree design takes some getting used to, at least mentally. On-site, Razer's senior PR specialist Nick Haywood explains the process simply: "Think of it like changing batteries in a TV remote."

By that, he means I just need to press up from the three-dot symbol, and it'll detach with ease. From there, it's a simple twist around and bang; the Prio is ready for action. The Prio's buttons are noticeably quiet. If you're playing on public transport or don't want to disturb others in the room, you shouldn't have any hassle here. Capacitive thumbsticks are onboard to reduce drift, but for me, they're a touch too small.

Despite Razer Prio's lightweight nature, it doesn't feel cheap. It sports the hallmarks of a sturdy Razer product, and I really appreciate the low-latency USB-C connection. Where the Razer Prio really gets interesting is when you combine it with the Razer Cortex app. Similar to the Backbone app, acting as a SteamOS-like hub for your games. From Xbox Cloud Gaming to PS Remote Play, you can use the Razer Prio with a smattering of services.

Although I got to test the controller with a dummy phone provided by Razer, I've yet to see how it performs across extended gaming sessions. At a smaller size, I fear it may cramp my hands quickly, but we'll put that to the test when we get hands-on with it again.

So far, it's a promising debut for Razer's latest accessory line, at least on the surface. It's available for $99.99/£99.99 on Razer's website and will gradually roll out to select retailers globally. If you're looking for something a little bigger, then check out our Razer Kishi V3 Pro review.

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