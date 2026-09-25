Re Adventures codes September 2026

While tower defense games are fun, we can all agree that they're so much better when there are freebies to grab, and these Re Adventures codes are proof of that. The amount of tokens and star capsules that you can get is pretty impressive and can certainly help you power up your characters.

Speaking of which, we can all agree that one of the best things about games like Re Adventures is that it brings a bunch of anime franchises together, not only letting you use your favorite heroes, but also giving you the crossovers you can otherwise only dream of.

Here are all the new Re Adventures codes:

HIIMSLOWIMATWORKNOWSOBESAFE - ten cursed tokens

- ten cursed tokens ISTHISTHEEND - ten cursed tokens

- ten cursed tokens UPDATESOON - ten cursed tokens

- ten cursed tokens PLEASEUPDATE - ten cursed tokens

2MVisits! - ten star capsules, 15 stat cubes, 20 perfect stat cubes, and five rerolls

- ten cursed tokens 2MVisits! - ten star capsules, 15 stat cubes, 20 perfect stat cubes, and five rerolls GETTO50KMEMBERS - 20 perfect stat cubes, one guild ticket, 15 stat cubes, and ten reroll tokens

- 20 perfect stat cubes, one guild ticket, 15 stat cubes, and ten reroll tokens SORRYFORDRAMA - 500 reroll tokens

- 500 reroll tokens CCU13KW - ten reroll tokens, ten curse tokens, ten star remnants, 20 perfect stat cubes, and 15 press your luck tokens

- ten reroll tokens, ten curse tokens, ten star remnants, 20 perfect stat cubes, and 15 press your luck tokens CCU9KTY - 1k gems, 50 reroll tokens, 15 stat cubes, and 20 perfect stat cubes

- 1k gems, 50 reroll tokens, 15 stat cubes, and 20 perfect stat cubes CCU10KOMGILYTY - 250 reroll tokens, ten star remnants, ten curse tokens, 15 stat cubes, 15 press your luck tokens, and 20 perfect stat cubes

Check out our Roblox codes page to grab even more freebies.

How do I redeem Re Adventures codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your Re Adventures codes:

Launch Re Adventures on Roblox

Head to the codes NPC in the lobby

Enter your code

Hit claim

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Re Adventures codes?

With these codes, you can get reroll tokens, stat cubes, star remnants, and star capsules, among other things, all of which can help to strengthen your characters. Updates and milestones seem to be when you can expect new codes, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Re Adventures Discord?

If you join the Re Adventures Discord server, not only do you get to be among the first to learn about the latest news and updates, but you also get to meet a bunch of other anime fans. Let's face it, you can never have too many people to gush over the latest episodes and chapters with.

How do I get more Re Adventures codes?

If you don't mind losing out on some precious gaming time, you can trawl through the game's Discord and social media channels to track down new codes. Alternatively, if you'd rather not do the hard work, you can just check in with us whenever you fancy a freebie, as we often search for goodies and put them here in one handy place.

Expired codes:

UNIQUEPLEASE

REONTOP

CCU7KTY

MEMEBERS30K

CCU6700TY

DEBTFREE

UPDATE1

CCU6KTYY

CCU5KTY

CCU4500TY

MEMBERS20KTYY

CCU4KTYY

MEMBERS15K

NEWPLAYERBOOST

Check back again soon so you don't miss out when the new Re Adventures codes drop.