Re Aura codes May 2026

As you're on your way to the top, climbing stair after stair, we recommend you make use of the new Re Aura codes for some extra shards and pets. All of the free gifts can help you get further, faster, and provide you with pets to keep you company.

Don't forget to try and push other players off the stairs as you wind your way up - it'll help you rank better.

Here are all the new Re:Aura codes:

DANIEL - a free Daniel pet

- a free Daniel pet NATSUKIDANIEL - 50 shards and a free Daniel pet

- 50 shards and a free Daniel pet AURALESS - 15 shards

Make sure to check out our list of all the Roblox code guides out there, and redeem plenty of prizes.

How do I redeem Re Aura codes?

Here's how to redeem these codes in Re Aura:

Launch Re Aura in Roblox

Once in the game, hit the 'redeem' button at the top of the screen

Paste or type in a code one at a time

Hit submit

Enjoy your free items!

What are Re Aura codes?

The codes above come from Re:Aura's developer, c1z studio. You can't use them in any other experiences, and you can't use any other game's codes here. But the active codes we've got listed give you pets and more to use in the Roblox game. More will release over time, so make sure to keep popping back so you don't miss out.

Is there a Re Aura Discord server?

You can join a Discord server dedicated to Re:Aura. The link is on the game's Roblox page. Here, you can see all of the update notes when changes occur, find players to chat with, and just have a good time talking about climbing in the game.

Expired codes:

380KVISITS

1400LIKES

SOMESHARDS

That's all the active Re:Aura codes for now - check back soon for more.