Re Heads Please codes September 2026

Flipping coins. Fun, eh? Never know which way it's going to go. Except in Roblox, you can use the new Re Heads Please codes to change the game a little. We've collected all the active freebies to get you scrolls, books, accessory tickets - you name it.

Go ahead and accessorize and drink a few sodas to improve your coin flippin', then earn even more money each time you flick a coin.

Here are the new Re Heads Please codes:

Update2.5 - three engraving scrolls, five enchant books, and five accessory tickets

- three engraving scrolls, five enchant books, and five accessory tickets ThankyouFor5kCCU - three lucky sodas, three wealth sodas, and three energy drinks

- three lucky sodas, three wealth sodas, and three energy drinks ThankyouFor4kCCU - eight enchant books and eight accessory tickets

- eight enchant books and eight accessory tickets ThankyouFor3kCCU - five enchant books and five accessory tickets

- five enchant books and five accessory tickets WeAreBack - one lucky soda, five enchant books, and three accessory tickets

If you're in the mood for even more Roblox codes, we've got all the latest guides in one handy place offering free codes for cash, boosts, and more.

How do I redeem Re Heads Please codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Re Heads Please on Roblox:

Open Re Heads Please in Roblox

Click the shopping basket icon

Hit the 'codes' button

Type in or paste a code into the box

Click redeem

Enjoy free crates!

What are Re Heads Please codes?

The codes above are all specific to Re Heads Please. They're made by the developer, RE:COS.Studio, and give items like sodas and books that will improve your performance in the game - all for free. The codes do expire fairly quickly, so keep an eye on our guide for new additions and make sure you use them fast.

Is there a Re Heads Please Discord?

Good news, you can join an official Discord server made for the game. Here, you can see news and updates, along with any new codes, and chat to other players. If you need help or want to report something, you can also do that here.

Expired codes:

Dataloadingissues

Trinity

ThankYouFor1kCCU

sorryforlagging

2kCCU

That's all the working Re Heads Please codes for now. Check back soon for more!