This Game of Thrones-themed Android phone is a real treat for Targaryens

Realme is launching a Game of Thrones-inspired version of its latest phone, the 15 Pro, but you might struggle to get your hands on it.

Screenshot for "This Game of Thrones-themed Android phone is a real treat for Targaryens" article showing the Targaryen logo on the back of the phone
While Game of Thrones might have ended over five years ago, there's no denying that it's one of the biggest IPs of the last couple of decades, and tech brand Realme is hoping to lend a bit of its cultural sway with its new special edition Android phone. I'm talking about the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition - that's quite the mouthful, isn't it? - which boasts a fresh design and software inspired by the smash hit fantasy series.

In terms of the design, this version of the 15 Pro has a faux leather back panel that features the Targaryen logo, a three-headed dragon, with the words "Fire and Blood" above it. As for software, the phone comes with two different UI themes, based on the Targaryen and Stark houses, so you get to decide on your alliance right from the off. It's also worth noting that the phone itself packs a pretty decent processor in the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, making it a great way to play the top picks from our guide to the best mobile games with an extra touch of fantasy.

Not only does the phone itself look pretty nifty, but the 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition comes in a suitably themed box, based on Daenerys' dragon egg box from the series. Inside you'll find an Iron Throne phone stand, some collectible cards, and a shrunk-down replica of Westeros. Put simply, if you're a Game of Thrones superfan, this is a must-have.

While the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition sounds like a pretty exciting bit of kit for any fans of George R. R. Martin's epic fantasy, there is a pretty significant caveat to mention. Sadly, Realme devices aren't widely available in the US, so if you want to own this special edition phone, you will likely have to consider importing it from India. We also don't have an idea of a price point at the time of writing, but given the regular version of the phone currently costs ₹38,987, the equivalent of around $440, you might want to start saving now.

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition launches on October 8, so we'll keep an eye out to see how much it costs and what import options there are for readers in the US and Europe. Until then, be sure to check out some more fantastic hardware with our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best gaming phones. Or, if you're looking for more fantasy, see our guide to the best RPGs.

