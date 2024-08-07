300W charging speeds could soon be coming to Realme phones, with the brand working on taking rapid recharging to the next level. The creator of the GT series is no stranger to super-fast juicing speeds, its GT5 and GT5 Neo already support wired charging at a staggering 240W. However, it seems like it’s preparing to up its game with future devices.

The upcoming GT7 Pro won’t be the device to debut 300W charging speeds, but Realme will likely show off the tech as part of the phone’s launch festivities. We’re expecting it to arrive with future Realme devices, likely in the GT series, as we’ve seen envelope-pushing charging speeds from these handsets in the past.

The news comes from the reliable Weibo tipster, Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena). The post also reveals details about the GT7 Pro, suggesting it has an IP69 dust and water resistance as well as a new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. IP69 is the top tier of protection, putting the GT7 Pro up there with some of the best rugged phones around in terms of water and dustproofing.

Realme isn’t the first brand to show off 300W capabilities, Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi, beat it to the punch. Redmi showed off its 300W charging system all the way back in February 2023, but as of yet, we haven’t seen it implemented in a consumer device. We’ve seen some impressive charging speeds from the best Xiaomi phones and Redmi devices since then, but nothing that quite reaches the heady heights of 300W.

Redmi boasted that its 300W tech could charge a 4,100 mAh cell from flat to full in under 5 minutes. Impressive stuff, if it ever sees the light of day. I’ve got my fingers crossed that Realme will be a little quicker in bringing it to the market.

We’ll learn a lot more when Realme officially unveils its next handset. There’s no exact date at the moment, but rumors say it’ll be towards the end of 2024. With 300W charging potentially on the horizon, it’ll be interesting to see if Apple steps up its game for the iPhone 16 launch to finally try and catch up to the rapid charging Android alternatives.