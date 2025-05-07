You expect many things from a top-tier Android gaming phone, from an OLED display to a state-of-the-art chipset powering elite performance, but as I've learned from experience, those factors aren't worth much if the battery life isn't up to the task. That's what makes the new Realme concept phone so exciting, with the device packing a mammoth 10,000mAh battery that could theoretically keep its charge for days on end.

For a bit of context, the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro from our guide to the best gaming phones has a 5,800mAh battery, and that's considered pretty generous, especially compared to the more expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max's 4,685mAh cell. From these examples alone, it's not hard to see why Realme's concept is so staggering, even for a company that is known for offering better battery life than some of the big-name Android brands at an affordable price point.

Still, the most impressive thing about this Android concept phone is that Realme has managed to pack in the massive battery without sacrificing its signature stylish and lightweight design. The phone weighs just 215g, making it lighter than both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. As it's a concept phone, we don't have many more details than that, but equip this thing with something like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and it could be a proper Android gaming beast.

Unfortunately, as with a lot of concept phones, Realme revealing this technological breakthrough doesn't necessarily mean we can expect devices with 10,000mAh batteries on the market anytime soon. Since first catching sight of Motorola's bendy phone concept at MWC 2024, I've been hoping to see it arrive on the market, but there's been no such luck. Still, this concept seems a little more practical, so I'm hoping that other Android brands might take a leaf out of Realme's book and see how big they can make their batteries, just so I can spend even longer playing the best Android games without having to reach for the charger.

