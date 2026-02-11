Reanimal Switch 2 review - what Little Nightmares III should have been

Verdict Reanimal is an excellent multiplayer experience that takes place in a world full of dread, with a tense and creepy atmosphere that follows you everywhere you go, and enjoyable puzzles that are fun to overcome.

I love Little Nightmares, and while I enjoyed the third installment, I'd be lying if I said I didn't miss Tarsier Studios being at the helm. While the team is no longer working with Bandai on the LN series, it's been busy developing a new IP that fully embodies Little Nightmares. I've long wanted to play Reanimal, and I'm thrilled to finally have the chance to see what Tarsier has been cooking up.

Anyone who has seen the trailer already knows that the game is very Little Nightmares-coded, and, considering how fantastic LN and LNII are, it feels safe to assume that Reanimal is going to be a stellar horror-puzzle game. In this review, I want to let you know if that's actually the case. Spoiler alert, it is.

As I mentioned, I enjoyed Little Nightmares III; however, it's not as good as the previous games, which is a shame given that it finally introduced multiplayer to the series. Luckily, for those of you who don't hold LNIII in high regard, Reanimal is the multiplayer adventure you've been waiting for, with Tarsier Studios reminding us all of just how good it is at world-building.

The atmosphere in Reanimal is second to none; it's a masterwork in building tension, with me feeling a certain sense of dread from the second I took control of Boy, the protagonist you control in single player, driving the boat through eerie waters. After you pull Girl from the water (who your partner would be in multiplayer), and head to land, things really ramp up, with the world offering a degree of foreboding.

Making your way through the various locations is as fun as it is creepy - Reanimal shows us that horror isn't all about blood, guts, and monsters, it's about tension, too. It's almost like your surroundings are closing in on you at times, something that the game camera amplifies by insisting on keeping both of the protagonists on screen at all times, rather than just following you around solo.

The various environments are well-designed, taking you through beaches, hotels, buildings, forests, and more, each with its own perils. The enemy design in this game is great, with the first big bad you come across fitting the creepy aesthetic perfectly, with stealth sections and chase sequences that have you on the edge of your seat, holding your breath.

Puzzles also play a pivotal part in Reanimal, of course, and they're akin to what you see in games like It Takes Two, thanks to the emphasis on teamwork between the protagonists. I have to admit, the design of the puzzles is fun and creative, posing challenges that may take numerous attempts to conquer at times, but it's exhilarating when you finally get to continue on your journey.

You might wonder what the story of Reanimal is. Well, your two protagonists are a brother and sister duo, and it's up to them to save their three friends, with each needing your help to escape different big bads. There's not much more to comment on the narrative, as games like Reanimal tell you a lot through the environment and world. Therefore, it's better to experience everything for yourself - plus, I'm not one to give spoilers. Just know that, as you'd expect from Tarsier Studios, it's very on point.

One of my favorite things about the game is that, while there's still plenty of linear portions to the game, you get to partake in some non-linear gameplay as well, particularly when you get to explore in your boat. I love being out on the water, looking around in my little tub, knowing that monsters can emerge to ruin my day and drag me under - luckily, the combat extends to the boat, allowing you to defend yourself in a way I won't ruin for you.

Even on dry land, there are times when you need to engage in a fight; some enemies don't allow you to hide, instead forcing your hand. The metallic thud your crowbar makes on each hit never gets old. As ever, the sound design is on point in Reanimal, with visceral noises further building the tension in the world around you. There's also an interesting thing to note. While the Little Nightmares series is famous for silence among the characters, Reanimal actually features dialogue, and it benefits greatly from this. The characters don't speak too often, but when they do, you get to hear the toll this world is taking on them.

As for how the game performs on the Nintendo Switch 2, it runs really well and looks great; it's already one of my favorite horror games on the platform. However, I've had a couple of instances where one protagonist got stuck on something, leading both them and me to fall down a hole to my doom - this bug isn't common at all, and occurred in just one segment of the game, though, and I soon got through the area. The AI companion is actually very helpful, and I highly recommend following their lead on occasion if you struggle in certain areas.

All in all, Reanimal is the game Little Nightmares III should have been, offering a longer runtime and the solid multiplayer you were hoping for. The narrative and world are great to explore, with a thick atmosphere full of tension and dread. This game is a must-play for not just LN fans, but those who enjoy puzzles and tense surroundings.