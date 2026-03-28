Reawakened codes March 2026

It can be a challenge to rise to the top, but with Reawakened codes, you're going to be able to defeat all your enemies with ease. It's fun to see PvE in such a large map, and considerable amounts of hype surround the game as a result. We think it's deserved.

Codes can net you resets for your class, stats, and progression paths, as well as rerolls for your traits, last name, and even cosmetic aspects of your character. Even if you didn't get what you wanted at first, you're sure to be on the right path after this.

Here are all the new Reawakened codes:

WEHAVESOMUCHPLANNEDFORRELEASE - a class reset, a progression path reset, and a stats reset

KEKSUYASAIDSORRY - two trait rerolls, two hair color rerolls, and two last name rerolls

Reawakened codes are just some of the many Roblox codes you can redeem for all your favorite Roblox games, so go now before they expire.

How do I redeem my Reawakened codes?

Redeeming Reawakened codes couldn't be easier, thankfully - just follow the steps outlined below.

Launch Reawakened in RobloxHit the settings cog in the top-left corner

Press the button in the bottom-left with three stars and a line underneath it

Input your code and press enter

Why aren't my Reawakened codes working?

If you're having trouble getting your codes to work, make sure you enter them exactly as shown above. Codes are oftentimes case-sensitive, and if you copy and paste them across, it's easy to accidentally add a space before or after - so make sure you check for this. Failing all of this, the code may have expired, but we check for new and expired codes regularly, so come back soon.

How do I get more Reawakened codes?

The developer doesn't have a set drop schedule for Reawakened codes, so it's hard to know when they will come out. However, they often release when the game is updated or it reaches a milestone, so keep your eyes peeled. This can be annoying, though, if you don't want to bother looking for them yourself, so you can leave it up to us to do the hard work for you - simply bookmark this page and check in regularly to see all the latest codes.

Is there a Reawakened Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to talk to other players, get updates about the game from the developer, participate in community events, and more. There are also plenty of ways to report bugs and make suggestions to the developers about ways to improve the game, in case you're looking to make an impact.