After teasing it at Gamescom last year, Netflix and Zack Snyder have revealed the first trailer for Rebel Moon: Blood Line. Set within the sprawling universe of Snyder’s potentially four part galactic epic, this new iOS and Android experience brings everyone together into a four player co-op battlefield. And if you fancy getting your hands dirty within its intergalactic warfare, you could get access to it early.

Announced during Netflix Geeked Week, the first trailer for Rebel Moon: Blood Line reveals your first look at the co-op game‘s fiery gunfights. Players can command roles such as the Forsaken, Bannerguard, Kindred, and Evoker to take back control of the Motherworld. The Forsaken is ideal for DPS-style players, while the Bannerguard and Kindred offer Tank and Sniper focused gameplay. For those of you looking to support your squad, the Evoker is ideal for aiding your team’s efforts.

Rebel Moon: Blood Line is geared toward online mobile multiplayer game antics, but there is an offline option for those of you looking to take the fight to single-player instead. The game will be free to all, although you’ll need a Netflix subscription to access it in the first place.

We’re eager to see more of Blood Line action, as it actually remind us quite a bit of the first Helldivers game or the fantasy skirmishes of Diablo Immortal. Or if you want to rewind the years, Killzone Liberation fans could get a kick out of it. What a game that was.

When Zack Snyder isn’t chasing his obsession with Fortnite dubs, he’s crafting another huge cinematic universe with the Rebel Moon franchise. Snyder initially teased plans for a new free mobile game last year, speaking on the ‘The Nerd Queens‘ podcast. Although Snyder was apprehensive to reveal details about the title at the time, he did say that it was “so immersive and so intense, and so huge.”

This may have led many to believe something akin to a triple-A game was in-development. Given Snyder’s prosperous relationship with Netflix since patterning up for Army of the Dead, it isn’t a huge surprise that the streaming service is publishing the forthcoming iOS and Android title. It isn’t Snyder’s first foray into gaming, though, as adaptations of his cinematic version of Watchman were made into PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 titles in 2009.

Currently, the Rebel Moon universe has expanded with Snyder’s new director’s cuts of the first two movies. These iterations go all in on the gore, action, and include entirely scrapped story beats from Netflix’s own cuts. Aside from setting aside six hours to watch them both, you can sign up to play the Rebel Moon: Blood Line beta here, ahead of the game’s launch next year.