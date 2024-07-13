There are so many incredible experiences to discover in Rec Room, but we reckon that this brand-new crossover with Bungie’s mammoth multiplayer shooter Destiny 2 could be one of the best yet. Destiny 2 Guardian Gauntlet is an awesome collaboration between Red Room Inc. and Bungie, giving Android and iOS users the chance to carve out their own slice of interstellar goodness from the palm of their hands.

Destiny 2 Guardian Gauntlet went live on Thursday, July 11, 2024, and appears to be a permanent addition to the enormous mobile game. Rec Room players can explore a faithful recreation of The Tower, the FPS game’s hub area where Hunters, Warlocks, and Titan’s can meet up before conquering the galaxy.

While Guardian Gauntlet’s rendition of Destiny 2 isn’t quite as sprawling as its console counterpart, iOS and Android players can expect the following, according to the developer’s description of the mode: “Explore the Tower with your friends, get to safety in a game of ‘the floor is lava’, and choose your loadout to train with a fire team in the Guardian Gauntlet.”

At the time of writing, Guardian Gauntlet has received over 228,000 room visits, and can support up to eight players across mobile and console platforms.

Aside from living it up within an awesome interpretation of Bungie’s lore-rich world, you can also get your hands on some pretty drippy cosmetics while playing Guardian Gauntlet – easily one of the best elements that Destiny 2 has to offer. With no official Destiny 2 existing for mobile or Nintendo Switch, Guardian Gauntlet is certainly a nice compromise. Maybe one day Bungie?

Rec Room continues to be one of the best free mobile games out there, thanks to the constant selection of slick crossovers it offers, and the option to get truly immersed with VR support. One of our favorite collaborations is easily last year’s Rec Room Barbie crossover, which had us all believing in our Kenergy.

