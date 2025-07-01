There are loads of games we can use to benchmark handheld PCs, like the Steam Deck, but Rockstar Games' cowboy masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2, is easily my go-to title. But when I'm not weeping over the game's narrative, cutting about on my steed in Red Dead Online fulfills my outlaw fantasy. Like a shot in the dark, there's a surprise update to RDO, and I reckon this is the ideal opportunity for you to see just how impressive it runs on the go.

With no fanfare or warning, Rockstar Games is bringing Strange Tales of the West Vol. 1 to Red Dead Online. You can't exactly class it as a major update to the open-world game, but it's the most meaningful content in RDO's lifespan since 2022. It's a little too late with its massive Undead Nightmare vibes, but you know, I'm here for it.

Requiring players to channel "steely resolve and courage in the face of the odd, twisted, and downright supernatural," Rockstar Games' latest content update brings four missions to access by picking "Mr. Levin's letter at any Post Office or from your Camp's Lockbox, then opening it via your Satchel or launching Telegram Missions from your Player Menu."

There are zombies, robots with artificial intelligence, and weird things happening in the wilderness. And guess what? It's up to you and your posse to put things right in the name of science. "Retrieve several of these diseased corpses for scientific examination, if you can avoid infection and fend off attacks from a resurgent cell of nearby cultists," Rockstar Games shares. In return for your efforts, there is a juicy increase in XP gains and cash, with up to three times more of both by completing telegram missions.

When the Steam Deck first hit the market, its initial firmware and setup didn't thrill me. There were some annoying teething issues with Red Dead Redemption 2's portable performance, but these mostly dwindled with subsequent SteamOS updates or Proton compatibility tweaks. Red Dead Online runs great on Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck, making it one of the rare titles on Valve's handheld that doesn't suffer from anti-cheat obstacles. You don't even need Lossless Scaling to have a good time with it.

I strongly feel that Red Dead Online is underrated to an extent. It's largely overshadowed by GTA Online, and I get it, it's a cash cow for Rockstar Games. But RDO's unique sense of camaraderie with your posse and its far more grounded world position it as a real multiplayer gem. There are rumors of a Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch 2 port, but if it doesn't have Red Dead Online, you can keep it.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.