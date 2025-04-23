RedMagic’s latest gaming phone doesn’t sacrifice specs for a super slim design

Android gaming phones are a bit of a niche these days, with the likes of Samsung, Honor, and others all offering flagships that pack enough of a performance punch to run games such as Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile. However, we still get a few gaming-specific devices that make it to the market, and the latest is the RedMagic 10 Air, a super 7.85mm slim cell phone that somehow packs the sort of specs that rival the latest devices from some of those big-name brands we mentioned earlier.

For those who don’t know, RedMagic is responsible for some of the best gaming phones of recent years, duking it out with Asus to provide mobile gamers with what they actually want, rather than fancy cameras or AI features. It’s not all just about elite performance, though, with the RedMagic 10 Air also delivering charging speeds that beat out the latest iPhone two times over, a 120Hz AMOLED display that delivers super crisp gaming visuals, and two capacitive shoulder buttons that make playing the best FPS games even more engaging.

In our RedMagic 10 Air review, we gave the new Android a more than respectable 8/10 score, highlighting its temperature control, vivid display, and, of course, elite gaming performance. Its only real drawback is its cameras, which, while decent enough for snapping a few selfies, aren’t quite up to the job in the way that some of the best Google Pixel phones and the best Samsung phones are. Still, we’re all about gaming here at Pocket Tactics, so we’ll take mobile gaming goodness over breathtaking photography features every day of the week.

In terms of pricing and release date, the RedMagic 10 Air with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for early birds starting at $549 / £459 from May 6, with open sales starting the next day on May 7 via the official RedMagic site. If you think you might need more space so you can download all of the top picks from our guide to the best Android games, the 16 + 512GB version is a little more expensive, starting at $699 / £559. Either way, you also get a charging lead, charging plug, and a case in the box, which is pretty generous for 2025.

For more of the latest and greatest tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles while you’re here, with plenty of options no matter your budget. Or, if you’re still deciding whether to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview before putting in your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order.