Elite gaming performance meets luxury design in this special edition Android

If you’re a fan of both top-tier mobile gaming and special-edition devices, you’re going to want to check out the RedMagic 10 Pro Golden Saga Limited Edition. With a design that incorporates real gold and silver, plus sapphire for enhanced durability, and a set of specs that blows the iPhone 16 out of the water, this Android collector’s item is a truly tempting proposition, despite its unsurprisingly high price.

For those who don’t know, the RedMagic 10 Pro is one of the best gaming phones out there, thanks in part to its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering enough performance power to run even the most demanding games at the highest settings. This special edition version of the Android flagship also comes with a whopping 1TB of storage, which is more than enough space for all the picks from our guide to the best mobile games, plus a gorgeous 144Hz AMOLED display, 24GB of RAM, and a massive 7,050mAh battery that just goes and goes.

The complete RedMagic 10 Pro Golden Saga Limited Edition package includes the phone itself, plus the Cooler 5 Pro accessory, an 80W charger, a gold-plated SIM ejector, and a VIP card detailing the device’s position in the limited run. You also get a fancy phone case, which makes sense, as if you are brave enough to take the phone out of the box and use it as your daily driver, it’d be a real shame to damage it and watch the collector’s value decrease before your eyes. Trust me, I’ve been there.

It’s worth noting that the RedMagic 10 Pro Golden Saga Limited Edition is only available in limited numbers, so if you want to secure one for yourself, we’d recommend acting fast. However, as you might expect, it’s not cheap, retailing at $1,499 in the US or £1,299 in the UK. If you’re still willing to splash the cash, and honestly, I don’t blame you, the collector’s edition set is now available to pre-order exclusively on the official RedMagic site.

