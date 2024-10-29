When Qualcomm releases a new flagship chip, RedMagic is always among the first brands to deliver a handset powered by the state-of-the-art silicon. So, now that the Snapdragon 8 Elite is official, it’s no surprise that the RedMagic 10 Pro teasers have begun.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently began teasing the “7 era,” telling potential users that “it is worth waiting for 7.”. At a glance, it seems like rather odd marketing for a phone called the 10 Pro, but it didn’t take long for leakers to discover what the “7 era” is all about. Given that RedMagic provided us with one of the best gaming phones of 2024, the RedMagic 9S Pro, our hopes are already pretty high.

Prolific tipster Digital Chat Station claims the RedMagic 10 series will have at least two devices, with the RedMagic 10 Pro arriving alongside a new Ultra model. They say the Pro model will have a display size of around 7-inches, while the Ultra could be over 7-inches. That’s the largest display of any gaming phone so far, and if RedMagic sticks to its recent design trends, we can expect an under-display selfie camera for an uninterrupted view, as well as sharp corners that extend the screen space.

That’s not the only “7” we’re expecting, though. In another post, the leaker suggests the RedMagic 10 series will have batteries that are 7,000 mAh or above. Again, the largest of any gaming phone to date. The RedMagic 9-series already had the best battery life of any flagship-level phone that I’ve tested, so we’re expecting greatness. There is some competition, though, with fellow gaming specialists Asus also planning on releasing the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Asus ROG Phone 9 in the coming weeks.

We haven’t got a launch date from RedMagic just yet, but there’s already a sign-up page on the brand’s website where you can register your interest. It seems like the biggest and fastest gaming phone is right around the corner, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for any future updates. Still, if you can’t wait for a new device, be sure to check out our picks for the best Android phones and the best mid-range phones, with plenty of options to suit all budgets.