RedMagic re-enters the high-end Android gaming fray with the powerful 10S Pro

After a leaked post laid bare RedMagic's latest gaming tablet earlier this week, the Chinese manufacturer has announced the RedMagic 10S Pro, its latest high-end Android gaming phone. Set to replace the 10 Pro from December 2024, the 10S Pro comes packed with plenty of high-end features, such as a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chip that tips over the 4GHz mark, as well as 1TB of storage to amass a huge gaming library, but that's just the beginning.

Launching on June 18, the RedMagic 10S Pro features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version chip, capable of speeds of 4.47 GHz for the CPU, while the GPU can achieve 1.2 GHz, a slight jump of 4.32 GHz and 1.17 GHz, respectively, from the previous 10 Pro model. The handset also comes with 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, all running on RedMagic's own OS, working off Android 15. Simply put, this Android is looking like a future pick for our guide to the best gaming phones.

The 10S Pro also features an ultra-thin 6.85-inch BOE AMOLED screen that displays at 2688 x 1216 resolution, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, making it ideal for the best Android games such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. Overall, the 10S Pro is very impressive, and it also comes in several configurations:

12GB/256GB in Nightfall (Matte Black)

16GB/512GB or 24GB/1TB in Moonlight (Silver Transparent)

16GB/512GB and 24GB/1TB in Dusk (Black Transparent)

US pricing is $700, $850, and $1,000, respectively, depending on what model you pick.

With RedMagic's Gaming Tablet 3 Pro all but confirmed, the gaming-oriented brand is clearly preparing its lineup for the rest of the year, aligning itself as the go-to Android gaming choice for those who want to play games with the latest cutting-edge components and features. The 10S Pro looks like it has everything but the proverbial kitchen sink, but it could set a benchmark for what a high-end Android gaming phone is for 2025 and could even attract some developers to port some of their successful console games over to Android.

Regardless, if you've been holding off to see what RedMagic has been working on, it looks like you've been rewarded with one of the most powerful and fastest Android phones on the market, once it launches on June 18.

