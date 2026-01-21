The new REDMAGIC 11 Air gaming phone is thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro and packs a bigger battery

While Asus might be leaving the gaming phone niche behind, there's no sign that REDMAGIC has similar plans. The Android brand has just revealed the REDMAGIC 11 Air, a new slimline phone in the style of the iPhone Air or Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, but with some serious gaming firepower. Not only that, but considering the ultra-thin design, this phone packs an absolutely massive battery.

For those who don't know, the REDMAGIC 11 Pro is currently sitting pretty at the top of our guide to the best gaming phones, with a spec sheet that blows a lot of the competition out of the water. The 11 Air offers similarly impressive hardware, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a vapor cooling chamber, and a whopping 7,000 mAh battery. For context, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 5,088 mAh battery, so the new REDMAGIC phone beats out the Apple flagship, despite its slim design.

Just like the 11 Pro, the new REDMAGIC 11 Air looks like it has shoulder triggers on the side, which should make it a popular pick for fans of racing and FPS games. It also boasts a transparent back and those classic gamer-coded RGB lights, which, now more than ever, should help it stand out from the more subtle flagships from the likes of Samsung and Google Pixel.

The arrival of the REDMAGIC 11 Air isn't a massive surprise, considering we're about a year out from the launch of the 10 Air. Sam Comrie handled our REDMAGIC 10 Air review, awarding the Android an 8/10 score while highlighting the "incredible performance" and "best-in-class" temperature control. With that in mind, we're hoping for something even more impressive this time around, and we'll be keen to put the 11 Air through its paces as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, we don't have any pricing details or a release date for the REDMAGIC 11 Air just yet. However, the brand's official website is teasing a countdown to January 29, so we should find out more then. The site also features a competition to win the new 11 Air, so it's well worth giving it a shot if you'd like to pick up the new phone without spending a cent.