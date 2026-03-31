One of our favorite REDMAGIC gaming phones just got a stylish makeover, and you can pre-order it now

With a bigger battery and slimmer profile than the iPhone 17 Pro, the REDMAGIC 11 Air is a delightfully stylish piece of kit. REDMAGIC isn't a stranger to delivering tech with striking aesthetics. The gaming tech giant made that clear during our attendance at MWC 2026 with the fiery red Wuthering Waves' edition of the REDMAGIC 11 Pro. But the focus is on its smaller cousin, as the 11 Air is getting a visual refresh just two months after its widescale rollout.

At launch, the REDMAGIC 11 Air joined the market in two colorways: Prism and Phantom. For our REDMAGIC 11 Air review, Pocket Tactics' hardware editor Connor Christie takes a look at the handset in the Phantom design, a low-key black and gold combination. Similar to the Nothing Phone (4a), it features a transparent back cover, alongside a carbon fibre-inspired rear plate. For its brand-new option, Trace, it appears the 11 Air is leaning on the trend of incorporating orange hues.

Ever since the iPhone 17 Pro rolled around, orange mobiles have been the hot trend. We're seeing it with the Poco X8 Pro and the upcoming Honor 600. REDMAGIC isn't going full-on with its orange, choosing to apply it in subtle highlights across a dashing light grey. Wrapped around the cameras, lining, and side buttons, the Trace colorway definitely gives my go-to Android phone, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, some competition in the looks department.

@redmagicglobal REDMAGIC 11 Air Trace is here. Pre-orders are now live, click the link in our bio to get yours now. ♬ original sound - REDMAGIC - REDMAGIC

However, as you know, REDMAGIC devices are among the best gaming phones out there. Underneath the shell, it houses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and RedCore R4, with up to 16GB and 512GB of storage, giving it serious lifting power for more demanding titles. Whether you're digging into free mobile games like The Division Resurgence or Zenless Zone Zero, it handles what you throw at it exceptionally well.

You can pre-order it now directly through REDMAGIC for $599/£529.00. According to the device's FAQ, you can expect two major Android OS updates and security updates for the next three years. All orders come with a free stand, and it appears REDMAGIC is shipping orders out as early as April 14, 2026. If you're curious about the brand's other flagship, don't forget to check out our REDMAGIC 11 Pro review.