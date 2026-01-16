REDMAGIC 11 Pro and Astra Gaming Tablet get the Midas touch with these new limited-edition models

If you're a fan of luxurious limited-edition phones, you're going to want to check out the new Golden Saga versions of the REDMAGIC 11 Pro and Astra Gaming Tablet. As the name suggests, these high-end Android devices contain premium materials, including real gold and silver, making for some of the best-looking limited-run tech I've seen since I got my hands on the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design foldable phone.

For those who don't know, the REDMAGIC 11 Pro currently occupies the top spot in our guide to the best gaming phones, offering elite-level performance, while the Astra is also sitting pretty in our list of the best gaming tablets. Simply put, these pieces of hardware were already impressive in their own right, but the new limited-edition designs make them an even more tempting proposition.

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro Golden Saga boasts the same hardware as the regular model, with a slight difference in that its AquaCore cooling system uses gold-accented liquid to keep the phone from getting too toasty while you're gaming. You do get a bit more in the box, though, including a Kevlar case, magnetic cooler, and VIP card, as well as the usual fast-charging cable and power adapter.

Unfortunately, we still don't have any inkling of how much the Golden Saga versions of the 11 Pro and Astra tablet might cost. Given that REDMAGIC has used real gold for the elaborate designs, we're not expecting them to be cheap, but we'll find out more when sales go live on January 19. Just keep in mind that there are only limited quantities of both devices, so if you're looking to pick them up, be sure to head over to the official REDMAGIC site on the launch date.

It's worth noting that even if you miss out on the Golden Saga editions of this phone and tablet, it's still worth checking out the regular versions. Both the REDMAGIC 11 Pro and REDMAGIC Astra earned 9/10 scores in our review, beating out competition from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and other well-known brands.