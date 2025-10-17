The RedMagic 11 Pro is official, and other Android gaming phones had better watch out

It's official, the RedMagic 11 Pro is now out in China, and this latest Android gaming phone is packing some serious firepower. It's one of the first handsets to unleash the power of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, offering a serious boost to both GPU and CPU performance, while retaining the capacitive shoulder buttons that have made the brand's previous devices ideal for playing racing or shooter games.

For those who don't know, RedMagic is responsible for some of the best gaming phones of recent years, including the stellar RedMagic 10 Air and 10S Pro, but this new offering looks to take things to an all-new level. While we already know that the Snapdragon chip inside is a big improvement on last year's already impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, RedMagic has also boosted the size of the phone's battery to 8,000 mAh, which should make it more than competitive when it comes to battery life.

As you might expect from a gaming phone in the year 2025, the 11 Pro boasts a 144Hz display, which means you can expect super smooth visuals when playing all the best mobile games. The release details also point out that the new phone is IP68 certified, which is the gold standard in terms of waterproofing and dustproofing, so if you're the sort who likes to play games like Genshin Impact in the bath - and hey, no judgement here - then it's got you covered.

While the RedMagic 11 Pro has only launched in China so far, we anticipate an update in November, according to the official RedMagic site. Of course, we'll be eager to get our hands on the device as soon as we can to put it through its paces, but if it's nearly as impressive as what we've got from the Chinese tech brand so far this year - and that would be something, with the RedMagic Astra taking a top spot in our guides to the best gaming tablets just a few months ago - then it could prove quite tempting for avid mobile gamers.

