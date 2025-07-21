RedMagic has been announcing new tablets and smartphones this year to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to gaming on Android. With the REDMAGIC 10S Pro making a big impression with its powerful specs and great screen, rumors are already swirling about its successor, the 11 series. The three names uncovered could suggest that they might leapfrog the current handset in several ways, similar to how other brands use the 'Ultra' moniker for their own handsets.

According to PassionateGeekz, three phones have appeared on the IMEI database, which is where manufacturers register their upcoming devices to be sold worldwide. The phones are:

REDMAGIC 11 Pro

REDMAGIC 11S Pro

REDMAGIC 11 Ultra

These were registered on the database around July 19, so it could be a while before we see the three handsets announced by the company. However, it's a good indication, at least, of what we're going to see to follow on from the REDMAGIC 10 series.

In our REDMAGIC 10 Pro review, we said, "It feels sturdy with a nice weight and clearly top-of-the-line materials and runs excellently. Playing games, watching videos, or scrolling through sites is a breeze and looks brilliant while you do it." It's a fantastic phone, and if you don't plan on waiting for the 11 series, the 10 Pro is certainly one of the best gaming phones you can buy right now.

The devices that REDMAGIC brings out, including its tablets, are ideal for anyone who wants to use them for gaming primarily. Playing the best Android games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact is no trouble for any of the current phones in the company's lineup, so we're expecting big things for the upcoming 11 series.

Other manufacturers have used the 'Ultra' name to showcase their ultimate high-end devices, like the Samsung S25 Ultra and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, both with great cameras, powerful hardware, and lots of battery. So REDMAGIC may have a few surprises up its sleeve to explain why an upcoming phone will also have the 'Ultra' name attached to it. With the 10S Pro being announced late last year, we wouldn't be surprised to see the 11 series debut by the end of this year, so we don't have long to wait to see what REDMAGIC has planned.

