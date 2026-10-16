A new ultra-powerful REDMAGIC gaming phone is officially coming soon

Following the launch of Qualcomm's latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, we've been waiting for the first Android phones to use the state-of-the-art processor. Well, we're not going to be waiting much longer, with the REDMAGIC 12 Pro on course to launch next month, and it looks like it's going to be an absolute gaming powerhouse.

Given that the current top pick from our guide to the best gaming phones is last year's REDMAGIC 11 Pro, we're expecting great things from this follow-up flagship. The specs list so far certainly doesn't disappoint, with the 12 Pro boasting an 185Hz OLED display, a massive 8,400mAh battery, and, most importantly, that new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, which early benchmark tests suggest packs some serious performance firepower.

In terms of gaming-oriented features, the current information suggests that the 12 Pro utilizes the first mass-produced dual-loop cooling system, which should keep the phone from getting too toasty during even the most demanding play sessions. If this model is anything like its Chinese counterpart, we'd also expect it to come with the classic REDMAGIC shoulder buttons, which are particularly useful for fans of racing and FPS games.

Unfortunately, we don't have an exact release date or a price point just yet, but the official REDMAGIC site currently shows a countdown to an announcement on November 3. We imagine that we'll get all the important details then, which should give us a better idea of how the 12 Pro lines up in terms of price compared to the likes of the new iPhone 18 Pro and some of its Android rivals.

It's also worth noting that REDMAGIC is currently running a giveaway that includes the 12 Pro, as well as some other lovely prizes, including two Shadow Blade Gamepad 3 controllers, five Go powerbanks, and more. You can check out all the details and how to enter on the brand's site.