Finally, it seems RedMagic is bringing OLED tech to its Android gaming tablets

A new RedMagic tablet is on the way, with the Android gaming brand following up on last year's impressive Nova device. While I was a big fan of the Nova when I tried it out, the one thing I'd have changed about the tablet was an upgrade to OLED screen technology. Well, according to the latest rumors, it looks like RedMagic might have been listening.

A new report from leaker Digital Chat Station indicates that the new RedMagic tablet has a 9-inch OLED display, a significant upgrade on the Nova's LCD screen, offering more vibrant colors and true blacks. Considering the Nova was already a top pick from our guide to the best gaming tablets, this change could make the new RedMagic hardware even more impressive, taking the competition to the likes of the iPad Pro and the upcoming Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 4.

Outside of the OLED upgrade, leaker Digital Chat Station (via NotebookCheck) suggests that the RedMagic tablet is utilizing the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, meaning it's likely more than capable of running all the best Android games at high settings. We're also expecting the device to have a bigger battery than its peers, over 8,000 mAh, which should mean you're not always reaching for your charger while halfway through a round of PUBG Mobile or powering through some grinding in Honkai Star Rail.

In terms of a release date, nothing is set in stone at the time of writing, but the leaker is under the impression that RedMagic will launch its latest tablet between May and June of this year. Unfortunately, we still don't have a solid idea of pricing. Last year's RedMagic Nova launched at $499 for the cheapest version, but there's always a chance there could be a price hike given that OLED screens are often more expensive for manufacturers to work with than LCD tech. For now, we'll have to wait and see.

As always, while the leaker behind the latest details might be pretty reliable, we'll have to wait on official confirmation from RedMagic before we get too excited about gaming on an OLED display.