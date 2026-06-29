The REDMAGIC Astra 2 could be the Android gaming tablet of your dreams

Just over a year after the launch of the original, it's now official: the REDMAGIC Astra 2 gaming tablet is coming soon. While we already knew that China was getting a new tablet from the gaming-oriented brand, REDMAGIC has now revealed that the follow-up to the Astra is getting a global launch. From what we can gather surrounding the Astra 2's suggested specs, it sounds like it could be a new top pick for our guide to the best gaming tablets.

In the X post revealing the Astra 2, REDMAGIC confirms that it's the global version of the upcoming Gaming Tablet 5 Pro. We already know that the 5 Pro utilizes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is one of the best around for powering elite performance on an Android device, as well as an OLED display and a monster 8,300mAh battery. If the Astra 2 uses the same hardware, that makes for a tempting proposition.

To combat the heat-producing power of the Elite Gen 5 chip, it also looks like the Astra 2 boasts some water-cooling tech to keep your hands from getting too toasty while gaming. Given the demands of some of the top picks from our guide to the best mobile games, such as Honkai Star Rail and Honor of Kings, cooling is more important than ever. You can also see the water cooling pipes on the back of the tablet, which is a lovely design touch.

Unfortunately, we don't yet have an exact release date or any pricing details for the REDMAGIC Astra 2. Its Chinese equivalent, the REDMAGIC Gaming Tablet 5 Pro, launches tomorrow, June 30, so hopefully, we should get more information before too long. If you want to keep up with the latest, be sure to check out REDMAGIC's social media channels.

This year, it's even more vital that the REDMAGIC Astra 2 delivers, as it has some pretty hot competition in the form of the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5. That tablet also uses the Elite Gen 5 processor, so it'll be interesting to see how the two compare in terms of gaming performance. As ever, we'll be keen to get our hands on the Astra 2 as soon as possible to see whether it's as impressive in real life as it looks on paper.