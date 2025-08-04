I knew REDMAGIC's new Android gaming tablet was good, but it might be the best

When it comes to Android gaming performance, REDMAGIC is a brand that always delivers. Having tested out my fair share of the brand's phones and tablets, I know that all too well, but it really upped its game with the recent release of the REDMAGIC Astra, which, according to the latest performance benchmarking tests, could be the most powerful Android tablet on the market right now.

For those who don't know, the REDMAGIC Astra launched just last month, immediately earning a spot on our list of the best gaming tablets. Following the big release, the boffins at AnTuTu, a Chinese benchmarking site, have put the device through its paces, and the results are impressive. In a new table from AnTuTu ranking the performance capabilities of all the latest Android tablets, the Astra takes the top spot, beating competition from the OnePlus Tablet 2 Pro and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra.

There is a bit of a caveat to that table, though. For one, it's Android only, so it doesn't give us much of an idea as to how the REDMAGIC Astra might compare to some of the best iPads, such as Apple's latest iPad Pro or iPad Air. There's also the surprising omission of any Samsung devices, including the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but according to AnTuTu's data, its score lands it just outside the top ten. You can check out the full details, as well as the cell phone top ten, by visiting the official AnTuTu site with a browser that offers translation tools.

While the REDMAGIC Astra tops the list, the brand's 2024 flagship tablet, the Nova, still just about makes the top ten, occupying the final place on the list. So, if the Astra is just slightly outside of your budget, the REDMAGIC Nova is still a pretty good pick. I can say that with some authority, as I still use my Nova to play some of my favorites from our guide to the best Android games, such as Marvel Snap and Honkai Star Rail, and it's a great option for gaming on the go.

If you want to know more about the chart-topping tablet, be sure to check out our REDMAGIC Astra review while you're here. Or, for more great gaming hardware, see our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best gaming phones, with plenty of options to choose from across a range of budgets.