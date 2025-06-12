RedMagic finally announces its new high-end Android tablet with a powerful chip

Despite a week full of Apple-related announcements, where the company announced a new Games app and finally improved upon multitasking on the iPad, the big-name Android brands aren't holding back on some of their own announcements. We've finally had the reveal of the RedMagic Astra after a huge leak several weeks ago showcased the high-end Android tablet's design and some of its specs, with a display that easily beats the iPad mini.

The RedMagic Astra, or the RedMagic Gaming Tablet 3 Pro in China, features a 9-inch OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, which should make for vivid on-screen colors and super smooth gameplay. The tablet also packs a huge 8200mAh battery, offering hours of play, plus a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a USB-4 port for rapid data transfer and charging, and customizable RGB lights on the back that allow you to personalize the device with your choice of colors. Altogether, these specs make for a powerful, compact tablet that sounds ideal for streaming and playing the best mobile games.

Following its launch in China, the Gaming Tablet 3 Pro comes in three configurations:

12GB (Memory) /256GB at 3,999 Chinese Yuan (around $556)

16GB (Memory) /512GB at 4,699 CNY (around $653)

24GB (Memory) /1TB at 5,999 CNY (around $833)

In terms of a global launch, the official RedMagic site's Astra page has a countdown clock running until July 1, so we should get some more details then. We assume the same specs apply to the RedMagic Astra, but we'll have to wait until the official launch to know for sure.

Just last week, leaked Geekbench scores showcased how the Astra could be a future entry for our guide to the best gaming tablets in terms of power and design. With the ultra-capable Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and up to 24GB of memory, these scores don't surprise us. As the tablet can fit into most pockets, it could be the perfect device to play the best Android games, such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, on the go.

Now that the upcoming iPadOS 26 update for compatible iPads is introducing a far better way to multitask, it feels like it's time for Android tablets to come into their own. And RedMagic has a chance of leading the way with that, thanks to the Astra. For more of the latest tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best handheld consoles while you're here to help give you an idea of which devices could best suit you. Or, if you're a console gamer, take a look at our Nintendo Switch 2 review.