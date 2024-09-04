RedMagic has shared some official images of its upcoming gaming tablet, which is set to release this week in China. It’s called the RedMagic Gaming Pad Pro, designed to bring the RedMagic mobile gaming experience to a much larger display.

The brand shared images on its Weibo account (via Innogyan), along with some (translated) messaging that’s hard to decipher. What comes through clearly, though, is that there are two versions available, one in white and one in black, and both have transparent windows in their designs. It’s also clear that we’re expecting a reveal from RedMagic, the brand behind some of the best gaming phones around, on September 5.

Much like the brand’s pocketable gaming phones, the key differentiator between RedMagic’s tablet and your average tablet is the inclusion of an active cooling fan. This keeps performance at its best for long periods, and, of course, it comes with RGB lighting for extra gaming flair.

The new tablet utilizes Qualcomm’s fastest chip to date, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version. We’ve already seen what this processor is capable of when we tested the RedMagic 9S Pro, and we’re keen to see it flex its muscles with a larger high-resolution display.

The Gaming Pad Pro has a 10.9-inch LCD panel with a 2880 x 1800 resolution and a blisteringly fast 144Hz refresh rate. It’s paired with four-channel ultra-linear speakers and a massive 10100 mAh battery pack. When it comes time to charge, it’s done in a flash with 120W charging support. This will take the device from fully flat to 50% charged in just 15 minutes. Put simply, it’s going to put even the best iPads to shame when it comes to gaming on the go.

There’s no word yet on what the tablet will cost or if it will launch globally. We’ve got our fingers crossed that it does, and we’ll likely find out during the launch event. Until then, check out what we made of RedMagic’s latest handset with our RedMagic 9S Pro review.