Lenovo isn't the only brand releasing a new Android gaming tablet, REDMAGIC has just started teasing one, too

It looks like REDMAGIC is trying to steal some of the newly announced Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5's thunder. Just days after Lenovo confirmed that its new Android gaming tablet is hitting the market later this year, REDMAGIC has started teasing a follow-up to the Astra via social media. There isn't much in the way of details at the time of writing, but that doesn't mean we can't take part in a bit of good old-fashioned speculation.

For context, last year's REDMAGIC Astra is still the top dog in our guide to the best gaming tablets, thanks mainly to its top-tier performance in demanding games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. However, last year, Lenovo didn't offer much in the way of competition, as while it launched a gaming tablet in China, what we assume would have been the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 4, it didn't get a global release.

With all that in mind, it looks like we might get a real bout between the new Android gaming tablets this year. As I mentioned earlier, we don't have any confirmed specs for the new REDMAGIC tablet at the time of writing, but we can make some assumptions. Given that last year's REDMAGIC Astra launched with the most powerful mobile chip at the time of its production, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, we'd anticipate that the successor packs the still-new 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which Qualcomm released in September 2025.

It's also worth mentioning that we already know that the Legion Tab Gen 5 utilizes the 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, so if REDMAGIC wants to go toe-to-toe with its Lenovo rival in terms of performance, it'll likely need to use the same chip. The last bit of evidence pointing towards the Qualcomm chip is that REDMAGIC has already used it to power its latest flagship, and we gave that phone a 9/10 score in our REDMAGIC 11 Pro review, so it's clear the brand knows how to get the best out of the processor.

We should be clear that REDMAGIC has only announced the Gaming Tablet 5 Pro for China so far. However, this has also been the case for the last two years, only for the brand to launch basically the same tablet globally under a different name. That means we're pretty optimistic, if not certain, that we'll be able to get our hands on a new REDMAGIC tablet within the next few months.